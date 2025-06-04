Amapiano star LeeMcKrazy is making headlines after joining Pepsi South Africa as the face of their latest campaign, Salute the Hustle

Launched in collaboration with music legend Oskido, the campaign aims to empower and celebrate the resilient spirit of South African youth

‘Salute the Hustle’ honours all hustlers from producers and artists to street vendors and creatives across all industries

Amapiano star LeeMcKrazy is making headlines against the backdrop of his recent major partnership deal with Pepsi South Africa.

LeeMcKrazy and Oskido recently partnered with Pepsi South Africa. Images: leemckrazy_mnicee, oskidoibelieve

Source: Instagram

The star is now officially on board for the new 'Salute the Hustle' campaign alongside music icon Oskido.

LeeMcKrazy joins Pepsi and Oskido for ‘Salute the Hustle’ campaign

Briefly News has since established that the campaign is an initiative aimed at empowering, celebrating and uplifting the relentless spirit of South African youth.

The publication also noted that the ‘Salute the Hustle’ campaign is a tribute to those who push culture from producers to aspiring stars.

However, it is not limited to those within the music industry but also to creatives and street vendors.

Announcing the news on his social media feeds, LeeMcKrazy posted:

“Yoh, Pepsi really came through with the love! Just unboxed some crazy drip and that ice-cold Mpepzana @PepsiSouthAfrica – nje, they know how to treat a boy!

"But today ain’t just about me… I’m sipping it forward to the genius behind the decks – my producer. The one who saw the vision before the world did.

"BigUp to the ones who hold us down behind the scenes. Let’s keep showing love where it matters.”

Thanks to his huge social media following, his Instagram post has gained thousands of comments and reactions since it dropped online.

Fans and fellow celebrities were quick to congratulate the star. Some even likened his post to vlogging. @mgijimmy_stradi1804 posted:

"Am I the only one seeing this, or has Linda just unleashed a whole new Vlogging career right before us?"

LeeMcKrazy and Oskido are a perfect pick for the campaign

The star has been winning big since his thrust into the limelight.

His unique vocals have wowed many, making him stand above the rest of his time.

The star also has several hits and a huge social media following. He has rubbed shoulders with several A-listers and worked with several big brands.

LeeMcKrazy's brand resonates with thousands of youths, making him fit for the campaign.

LeeMcKrazy stepped out in style, spotted out and about. Image: leemckrazy_mnicee

Source: Instagram

On the other hand, Oskido has been lauded as one of the biggest mentors in the music industry and beyond.

He has been credited with thrusting several stars, including DJ Zinhle, into the limelight.

In recent years, he has worked with several stars in the industry.

Such campaigns have been credited for improving the lives of South Africa's youth.

No doubt this campaign has since received a nod from South Africans.

LeeMcKrazy and Scotts Maphuma wow fans

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that LeeMcKrazy and Scotts Maphuma broke the internet with their viral clip.

The two have been dubbed the next big stars and have lived up to the hype with a string of smash hits.

Source: Briefly News