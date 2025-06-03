A young woman sparked massive buzz online after a video of her surfaced on the internet

The hun who resembles the girlfriend of popular South African DJ and producer Oscar Mbo wowed the netizens

South Africans reacted strongly in the comments section with their thoughts, and some gushed over her beauty

A young woman has stirred up conversation online after posting a video asking if she bears a resemblance to the girlfriend of popular South African DJ and producer, Oscar Mbo.

A woman’s striking resemblance to Oscar Mbo’s girlfriend caused a massive buzz on TikTok. Image: Oscar Mbo

Source: TikTok

Woman asks if she looks like Oscar Mbo’s bae

The clip, which quickly gained traction on TikTok, was posted under the handle @hozazilungile, shows the woman confidently posing and asking viewers to weigh in on the striking similarity.

The post sparked hundreds of comments, with social media users split over the resemblance. Some users agreed that the woman could easily pass for the house music star’s partner, while others felt the comparison was a stretch. Still, the video caught the attention of many who were simply impressed by the young lady's beauty and confidence.

Oscar Mbo, known for his deep house beats and laid-back persona, is notoriously private about his personal life, which only added fuel to the fire. Fans of his music have been keeping tabs, hoping for a reaction from the DJ.

This isn’t the first time Mzansi social media has witnessed a “lookalike edition” trend, where ordinary people point out their resemblance to celebrities or their partners. These light-hearted moments often spark playful debates and bring a sense of community as users chime in with their opinions.

The online buzz surrounding this lookalike moment shows how quickly trends can catch on in Mzansi’s digital space.

Whether or not the resemblance is real, one thing is clear @hozazilungile has won the attention of South Africans and left social media users entertained and engaged.

Watch the video below:

Oscar Mbo's girlfriend's lookalike stuns SA

Oscar Mbo's girlfriend’s lookalike stunned South Africans with her striking resemblance. Many took to social media, expressing amazement at how similar she looks, sparking a viral buzz across the country.

The_Wavey_Marmmie said:

"Definitely your twin."

Lesego Riet inquired:

"Are you guys related, as you look alike?"

Officia Samey simply said:

"Girl your parents have to tell you the truth because there is no freaking way."

Szczesny_93 wrote:

"Short girls are the best, haaayy labo goalkeeper."

Thando_Makhuba simply said:

"Aww I type ka Oscar mbo madoda!"

