Lamiez Holworthy recently snapped a picture with her lookalike, and peeps were in stitches

Social media users were hysterical at the ladies' identical hairstyles and even gave Lamiez' "twin" a new name

The jokes were flying online as netizens urged the unknown woman to take up deejaying like her "sister"

Netizens were in stitches at Lamiez Holworthy’s photo with her lookalike. Images: lamiez_holworthy

Source: Instagram

Mzansi couldn't keep calm after seeing a picture of Lamiez Holworthy and her doppelgänger.

Lamiez Holworthy poses with her lookalike

It looks like another celeb found their doppelgänger after Lamiez Holworthy was spotted with hers.

The DJ/ radio personality was seen in a photo posted by Twitter (x) user Buhlenomuhle posing alongside a fan who wore the same hairstyle as her, in matching outfits, too!

Lamiez Holworthy and her "twin" wore matching outfits and hairstyles. Image: lamiez_holworthy

Source: Instagram

From the hair, makeup and chunky earrings to the jackets and crossbody handbags, the look on Lamiez's face may suggest that she may have been spooked out by the similarities.

She joins a growing list of Mzansi celebs who've found their lookalikes, from AKA to Young Stunna, and it seems more and more doppelgängers are starting to come out.

Netizens dubbed Lamiez' "sister" Lamanzi, and this was the beginning of a social media storm as peeps reacted to the "Holworthy twins":

Here's what Mzansi said about Lamiez Holworthy's lookalike

Social media was in stitches at Lamiez' "twin sister," while some men expressed their interest in her:

thabisobhengu9 hilariously confessed:

"Look at me now, falling for Lamanzi."

Lewatle29 said:

"I might shoot my shot at her sister."

BafanaMnisi3 suggested:

"The sister must start deejaying so she can cover for her sister."

ChrisEcxel102 posted:

"Qwabe twins light."

TheRealest201 trolled:

"The sister looks like a younger version of Mama Joy."

_phiiwaa_ was surprised:

"It's giving twins."

skhalo_xolo added:

"Lamanzi has Qwabe twin vibes."

Woman shares Big Brother Mzansi lookalikes

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a woman who shared photos of some of the Big Brother Mzansi contestants' celeb lookalikes.

From J'Something to Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, the lady had social media users in stitches at the hilarious reveals:

kuhle5115 said:

"The last one caught me off guard."

