Somewhere in the world, people have a 'twin' roaming around, unaware of their existence until a connection is made. Well, one woman put this theory to the test by hilariously showing the lookalikes of some of this season's Big Brother Mzansi housemates.

A few laughable lookalikes

Local TikTok user @onthabae6 uploaded a video on the social media platform showing Mzansi who the housemates reminded her of:

Tyrone: JSomething (musician and member of Mi Casa).

Sweet Guluva: Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (former EFF member).

Muzi the Mbuzi: a model from a stock image who also has a white beard.

Savage: Dave Bautista (actor and former WWE wrestler).

wrestler). Sipha Lee: Tupac (deceased American rapper).

Nsuku: Bafana Mlangeni (deceased South African actor).

Take a look at the lookalikes in the TikTok video below:

What is Big Brother Mzansi about?

Big Brother Mzansi is currently in its fifth season and boasts the theme Umlilo, which translates to 'fire' in isiZulu.

The reality competition series, hosted by Smash Afrika, is based on an international show where members of the public apply to live in a specially constructed house under 24/7 surveillance.

Smash Afrika takes over as the host for Big Brother Mzansi season 5. Image: @bigbromzansi

Source: Instagram

Besides the Big Brother Mzansi crew members watching the housemates, an audience across the country can also watch the action from home and vote for who they want to win the monetary prize.

Mzansi laughs at lookalikes

Local social media users and Big Brother Mzansi fans busted at the housemates' doppelgangers, with many pointing out the person chosen for Nsuku.

@ayandambatha122 commented with a laugh:

"You did Nsuku wrong."

@carolmeloku told the online community:

"Luzuko looks like Monde, Gogo Skhotheni's husband."

A humoured @faithphungo shared:

"Ntsuku's lookalike took me out."

@mbali_mkhize said to the TikTokker responsible for the post:

"Please respect Tupac."

@kuhle5115 added in the comments:

"The last one caught me off guard."

@omolemoomogolo suggested to the woman:

"Add Ashley with Tokyo from Money Heist."

