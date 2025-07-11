A TikTok video of a toddler's amusing refusal to enter a Dis-Chem store has gone viral, entertaining thousands of South Africans.

The child's actions sparked numerous humorous theories from social media users, who shared hilarious stories

Regardless of the true reason for her unexpected actions, the incident has become a beloved moment

South Africans were highly amused by a viral TikTok video showing a toddler hilariously refusing to enter a Dis-Chem store, leading to widespread speculation and laughter across social media.

A viral TikTok video showed a toddler turning away from a Dis-Chem entrance, leaving South Africans amused. Image: @baby_wandy

Source: TikTok

A toddler’s refusal to walk into a Dis-Chem store has left South Africans in stitches. The moment was captured on video and shared on TikTok by user @baby_wandy, showing the little girl confidently walking towards the entrance of the store, only to abruptly stop, turn around, and head back, clearly having no interest in going inside.

The video, posted on 8 July 2025, quickly gained traction on the platform, racking up thousands of views, likes, and comments. TikTok users wasted no time flooding the comment section with playful theories and humorous observations.

Why this toddler's Dis-Chem refusal became Mzansi's new favourite moment

One person joked that the child had seen the prices, while another added that she hadn't forgotten about the immunisation. Some imagined she remembered a past visit that involved an injection or medicine. Others suggested more supernatural reasons for the child’s decision, with a few mentioning that kids can sense things adults can’t. Despite the wide range of theories, everyone was united in laughter.

While it’s unclear what exactly prompted the child’s reaction, whether she was simply tired, didn’t like the environment, or remembered something she wasn’t keen on repeating, her actions have earned her a place in the growing hall of Mzansi’s favourite toddler moments.

A toddler’s hilarious refusal to enter Dis-Chem went viral on TikTok and left Mzansi in stitches. Image: @baby_wandy

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacted to the video

User7273794482950 said:

"Maybe she’s thinking about the doctor and the injection."

Tabie Thapie commented:

"Ungangeni, my friend! Bazokujova or bakubhoboze amadlebe, baleka, my friend, it’s a trap!"

Rill Kabelo wrote:

"She knows exactly what you did to her in there. She doesn’t want to make the same mistake again. 🤣🤣🤣 "

Mbalimtakwende2 asked:

"Utheni mawu mbuza? 🥺"

Ouma Mopedi said:

"She’s even looking up at the store’s logo. 😂😂😂😂"

Mpitseng asked:

"Did you, by any chance, take her for immunisation before?"

Molozy Hlengiwe Sithole said: "

Usaba 💉 baleka ngezinyawo zombili! 🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🤣🤣🤣"

Raising Sthe and sphesihle added:

"Immunisation! My son cries when he even sees nurses, even in town. My mom wears a gown over her uniform if she's still at home. He hates it! 🤣🤣"

Mabatho Mbuli said:

"Kids don’t forget. 😂🤣 Clever one, this one, phela, there’s a clinic inside there."

Riri said:

"She knows there’s a nurse there."

Watch the TikTok video below:

3 Briefly News stories about toddlers

Source: Briefly News