A hilarious viral TikTok video captured a South African bus driver demanding his passengers sing

The driver playfully insisted until the commuters sang the song with more enthusiasm, prompting laughs

The clip resonated widely with viewers, showcasing the unique cultural experience of South African taxis and the ability to find humour and connection in everyday situations.

South Africans were delighted by a viral video of a bus driver hilariously demanding passengers sing Happy Birthday before driving off, exemplifying the unique cultural experience and lighthearted moments found within the country's public transport.

A viral TikTok showed a South African bus driver refusing to leave until passengers sang Happy Birthday to him, leaving them in disbelief and laughter. Image: @nkomishi_26/Andersen Ross Photography

Source: Getty Images

South African buses are never just about getting from point A to B; they're a cultural experience. One hilarious bus driver took things up a notch by demanding that passengers sing Happy Birthday to him before he would drive off, leaving Mzansi in tears of laughter.

The now-viral clip, recently shared by user @nkomishi_26, shows passengers seated inside the bus, visibly cold and waiting for the journey to begin. But their driver had other plans. While being humorous, he tells the commuters that it’s his birthday and they did not sing for him. He added that he wasn’t going to start the engine until they sang, prompting laughter.

How a simple song united a bus full of strangers

As the birthday tune slowly breaks out, with the group singing half-heartedly at first, the driver eggs them on until they sing louder and with more energy. Only then is he finally at ease and satisfied. The moment, though simple, has won the hearts of TikTok users across Mzansi.

Viewers praised the driver for creating community joy in such a simple way. In a country where daily commutes can be stressful, moments like these remind people of the humour and warmth found in everyday life. The video continues to rack up views and comments, with users saying it’s the most wholesome chaos they’ve seen all week.

In a now-viral TikTok, a South African bus driver made riders sing Happy Birthday before allowing the taxi to move, sparking laughter online. Image: @nkomishi_26

Source: TikTok

Here's what Mzansi had to say

Clement Mbowane said:

"You can tell this guy is umuntu wa bantu. 🙌"

Mapi.zn commented:

"Ngisho ophume ediniwe ekhaya ufika emsebenzin eseryt, nice one, bafo."

Sabelo said:

"I know ukuthi bafo nawe unazo inkinga zakho but uzishiya emuva ngakho ke lokhu okwenzayo nophume engekho right ujabule manje keep it up bhuti. 🤝"

Skhaleni wrote:

"Uma uyindoda koksiza usebenze kanzima uzthengele imoto to avoid this, awcabange nje usuculiswa u happy birthday uculela enye indoda ngo 5 ekseni. 'Happy Birthday Mcineka'"

Cindy-Z said:

"Saze saculiswa ngenkani. 😂😭 Shuthi happy birthdayike. 😂"

Phumlani Macu wrote:

"Happy birthday, driver"

AK said:

"I could have said, 'iyowe!' 😅"

Quann_theplanner wrote:

"The South Africa we need. ❤️❤️❤️"

Mqhobhozi said: "Lokhe ngithe yoweeeeeee"

Bongekile Myeni added:

"Kodwa bakithi usebenza kuliphi Kwezi ay omunye ngisho umbingelela akavumi. 🥺"

Umvuuraaa added:

"The beauty of being a South African, a sense of humour. I am sure some of your commuters forgot about their problems for a moment. Well done, mshayeli.👌"

Watch the TikTok video below:

3 Briefly News stories about public transport

