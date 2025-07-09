A content creator filmed taxi drivers smoothly moving through red traffic lights in Johannesburg

The video shows how taxi drivers seem to communicate with each other, avoiding accidents despite breaking traffic rules

Social media users reacted with humour about South African taxi culture, with many relating to the unique driving skills

A video showing how taxi drivers cut through traffic went viral.

Source: Facebook

A content creator has gone viral for his amusing commentary while watching taxi drivers navigate through red traffic lights in Johannesburg.

Facebook user @byroncomedy, who regularly shares traffic and taxi-related content, recorded himself observing the afternoon traffic and couldn't help but express his fascination with how smoothly taxi drivers operate on the roads.

In the video, he watches multiple taxis going through red robots, with drivers seemingly understanding each other's movements without any communication.

"I don't know if I have a sick disease or something, but I love watching taxis go through red robots safely," he says in the footage.

The video shows several taxis moving through the intersection despite the red light, with drivers appearing to have an unspoken understanding of when and how to move. Byron describes their movements as "peaceful," "majestic," and filled with "elegance and eloquence," noting how smooth and coordinated their actions appear despite breaking traffic rules.

This observation touches on something many South Africans have noticed about taxi culture - the drivers' ability to navigate traffic in ways that would seem chaotic to outsiders but somehow work without major incidents. The video captures how taxi drivers seem to communicate through subtle signals and timing, allowing them to move efficiently through congested areas.

Many South Africans who use taxis regularly have experienced this firsthand. Taxi drivers often operate under time pressure, competing to pick up passengers and complete routes quickly, which has led to their reputation for bold driving manoeuvres and creative solutions to traffic problems.

Mzansi finds humour in taxi culture

Social media users couldn't help but relate to the content creator's observations about taxi driving:

@baxoleleMhlongo shared:

"The feelings are better when you're inside and you're late, but the driver doesn't believe in stopping 🤷🏽‍♂️"

@mashianeRapelang joked:

"Taxi drivers... Red means go. Orange (caution) means go. Green means run, and certainly stop sign doesn't exist 😢 😭"

@dennisKhumalo noted:

"There are some slow ones here that don't get the sarcasm. 🙈🤣🤣"

@antonyNaidoo added:

"A taxi driver's skill is important. No emergency exit sticker req."

@thobaniHadebe wrote:

"Hitting a red robot doesn't have to be unsafe🙌only in Sata baba🤣🤣"

How to report taxi issues

According to Status Check, passengers who experience problems with taxi drivers have several options for reporting issues. The most common complaints include reckless driving, overcrowded vehicles, fare disputes, and unsafe or dirty taxis. Passengers can report problems to taxi associations, transport authorities, or online platforms.

When reporting issues, it's important to collect essential information such as the taxi registration number, route details, date and time of the incident, and a clear description of what happened. Photos or videos can provide valuable evidence if it's safe to take them.

The taxi association is usually the first point of contact, as most taxis belong to these organisations that oversee driver conduct. For serious issues, passengers can escalate complaints to the Department of Transport, National Public Transport Regulator, or the National Traffic Call Centre at 0861 400 800.

Watch the Facebook reel below.

