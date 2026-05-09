A local content creator went viral for her hilarious and spot-on impersonation of Fadiel Adams

She shared the video on TikTok, leaving online users in stitches over her sharp comedic timing

Social media users flooded the comments with praise, with some calling her South Africa’s very own Tyler Perry

Content creator, Ongie, mimicked a well-known politician’s appearance in a parliamentary committee. Image: @ongiegusha

Source: TikTok

The digital space is buzzing following a brilliant skit of Fadiel Adams' appearance at an Ad Hoc committee hearing.

The clip was shared by TikTok user @ongiegusha on 6 May 202, where it entertained many social media users who loved her content.

The creator uses hilarious facial expressions to mimic the sharp retorts and questioning style seen during Fadiel’s time before the committee. She focused on the dramatic tension of his responses to Honourable Skhosana, using humour to highlight the nature of South African politics. This skit follows TikTok user @ongiegusha's previous successful parodies of the Madlanga Commission and Ad Hoc, cementing her status as a favourite to many who follow the country’s political drama.

The real-life legal trouble of Fadiel Adams

While the skit brought laughter to many, it comes at a time when Fadiel Adams is facing legal challenges in reality. The politician was recently arrested on charges involving corruption and tender irregularities. The investigation into these matters is ongoing, and his arrest became a major talking point across social media platforms.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA applauds rising comedic talent

The clip gained massive views and over 200 comments from social media users who were entertained by the humorous creator. Many viewers noted that she has a rare ability to capture the essence of a person through simple gestures and tones, describing her as effortlessly hilarious. Others expressed that her content provides a much-needed break from the serious nature of current news. Amidst the laughter, other users called for her next act, advising her to do Fadiel’s arrest.

The comedian used a microphone setup to enhance the realism of her political wit. Image: @ongiegusha

Source: TikTok

User @Nzunzu Nzuks Wellness commented:

"He must please watch this video in his six days there 🤣."

User @Pastor Black shared:

"Our Taylor Perry."

User @SliqRiq added:

"You nail it every time, just brilliant🥰

User @ Unathi💖commented:

"Ongie, can you please do the part where he was questioned by Hon Dereleen James. I love the part where Mr Adam says 'I am not Cat Matlala' 🤣."

User @Nux said:

"That shoulder incident was the cherry on top 🤣."

User @snazomntungwa shared:

"Ongie, he's arrested as we speak in a van to KZN. Yoh! I'm dead😂😂. I love you more."

User @Mel ❤🇿🇦🙌 asked:

"Please, can you create the arrest scene 😭?"

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Source: Briefly News