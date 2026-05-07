A Xhosa content creator’s attempt to use her Omoda’s voice command went viral after her pet names confused the car’s AI

The video shared on TikTok instantly brightened the day of hundreds of viewers who were moved by her genuine happiness

Social media users flooded the comments to celebrate the milestone, with many sharing their own love for the high-tech automotive brand

A new car owner beamed with pride while sitting inside her stylish SUV. Image: @miss_yanga

Source: TikTok

A Cape Town woman, celebrating her new car purchase, was filmed commanding it, but the language she used completely confused it.

The clip was shared on TikTok by @miss_yanga on 6 May 2026, where it went viral, gaining over 600 comments from viewers who loved her lovely personality and infectious excitement.

Amazed by the features of her new Omoda. The Xhosa woman excitedly commanded it to open the sunroof using a pet name. This, in turn, confused the car's intelligent voice command system, as it only understands direct requests. It told her it didn't understand her request, leaving her shocked. It was only when TikTok user @miss_yanga's friend advised her not to call it "Omo Omo" or "baby" that she clearly understood her request and opened the sunroof.

The Rise of Omoda in South Africa

Omoda has rapidly established itself as one of South Africa’s fastest-growing automotive brands, blending futuristic designs with high-tech performance. Since its local debut in 2023, the brand has expanded its SUV lineup to include models like the C5, C7, and the flagship C9, which recently surpassed 1K sales. Focused on “Fashion in Motion,” Omoda offers a range of cars featuring innovative Super Hybrid System (SHS) technology. These are designed to provide energy efficiency and long-range performance for modern South Africa.

Briefly News reached out to Yanga for a comment. At the time of publication, she had not responded to us.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA celebrates the woman's purchase

The clip gained massive engagement, with many social media users flooding the comments section expressing how much they loved the woman's infectious energy. Many viewers found her excitement entertaining and celebrated her car achievement with her. Some said they found themselves smiling while watching the creator, adding that the video made their day. Others who own Omoda cars swore by their rides, saying they understood her joy and complimented the brand for its creation.

The creator’s friend stepped in to help her navigate the high-tech voice control. Image: @miss_yanga

Source: TikTok

User @kelemogile Autata shared:

"It's her turn, bafazi 🥂🍾."

User @Motso🌻added:

"You are so me. I personalise my excitement to my personality. I'm so thrilled for you. Do enjoy uOmoOmo wakho (your Omoda), Ntokazi✨🥰."

User @Sethu🫧said:

"It’s your facial expression when sis OMODA responded that she doesn’t know how to do that yet 😭."

User @hlengwa442 commented:

"Pov: Omoda demands respect 😂❤️. I love this for you, congratulations 🎊."

User @ user2273194755988 said:

"😭This is what I needed, beautiful

User @Tselane Tamia shared:

"I asked my daughter to command it, and it said, 'Sorry, I don't recognise this voice' 😂."

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Source: Briefly News