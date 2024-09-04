“One Car Calls for Others”: SA Peeps Pump Up Young Hun After Buying an Old First Car
- A babe showed off her new but old car on TikTok, attracting a lot of comments from social media users
- The excited hun shared a clip on her page standing next to her ride
- The online community was left conflicted, and some congratulated her while others laughed at the idea of buying the whip
CHECK OUT: No Location Limits! Master Copywriting from Anywhere in SA with Our Online Course. Enroll & Get Started Today!
A young business owner took to TikTok to show off her first car bought at a reputable second-hand car dealership.
The East London-based babe, whose handle is @immiehalayi, received the whip tied with a red gift ribbon, amusing many social media users who felt it was too old to be tied
Young babe inspires many with first car purchase
The viral video attracted over 600k views and 3000 comments. Some congratulated the girlie, while others could not believe she bought an old car.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Watch the video here:
Social media users congratulate the lady
While the post attracted some negative comments, many people congratulated the TikTok user, adding that she made a calculated move as the bakkie would help her business.
User @sisanda_sigingqi acknowledged the lady's strength, detailing:
"She is going far lomntana 🥰 you can clearly see she is business-minded and does not leave on bazothini abantu (What will people say). Love this for you, honey."
User @sanelisiwegarane shared:
"Own lane, own pace, own race❤️❤️congratulations. Sis ignore the negative comments😘."
User @zumathandeka commended the lady, adding:
"It takes a woman who doesn’t live for people’s opinion🔥🔥 I admire you sisi. This is just more than buying a car, it says a lot about you🙏."
User @vintag3.paris noted:
"One car calls for the others 🥺🤲kancane, kancane."
User @abongile.mbangula joked:
"Someone said 'Haibo Lentombazana" 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣Lapho I am planning to buy Tazz😭.'
User @ Sihle Molefe mocked the lady, commenting:
"Sushoda nge sticker esibhalwe shembe (All that's left is a sticker written Shembe) is the way 😌."
A young babe got emotional while driving in a new car
In another Briefly News article, a woman got emotional while driving after fetching her first car and going home.
Upon arrival at her home, she was met with much love from family members who ululated and sang, beaming joyfully.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Editor) Bongiwe Mati is an experienced reporter currently working under the Human Interest desk at Briefly News since (Aug 2024). Prior to joining the Briefly team, she worked for a campus newspaper at the University of the Western Cape (2005) before joining the Marketing and Sales department at Leadership Magazine, Cape Media (2007-2009). She later joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant (2023-2024), writing for digital and print magazines under current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. She can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za