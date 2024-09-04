A babe showed off her new but old car on TikTok, attracting a lot of comments from social media users

The excited hun shared a clip on her page standing next to her ride

The online community was left conflicted, and some congratulated her while others laughed at the idea of buying the whip

A gorgeous babe spoiled herself with a car that got many social media users talking. Image @immiehalayi

Source: TikTok

A young business owner took to TikTok to show off her first car bought at a reputable second-hand car dealership.

The East London-based babe, whose handle is @immiehalayi, received the whip tied with a red gift ribbon, amusing many social media users who felt it was too old to be tied

Young babe inspires many with first car purchase

The viral video attracted over 600k views and 3000 comments. Some congratulated the girlie, while others could not believe she bought an old car.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video here:

Social media users congratulate the lady

While the post attracted some negative comments, many people congratulated the TikTok user, adding that she made a calculated move as the bakkie would help her business.

User @sisanda_sigingqi acknowledged the lady's strength, detailing:

"She is going far lomntana 🥰 you can clearly see she is business-minded and does not leave on bazothini abantu (What will people say). Love this for you, honey."

User @sanelisiwegarane shared:

"Own lane, own pace, own race❤️❤️congratulations. Sis ignore the negative comments😘."

User @zumathandeka commended the lady, adding:

"It takes a woman who doesn’t live for people’s opinion🔥🔥 I admire you sisi. This is just more than buying a car, it says a lot about you🙏."

User @vintag3.paris noted:

"One car calls for the others 🥺🤲kancane, kancane."

User @abongile.mbangula joked:

"Someone said 'Haibo Lentombazana" 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣Lapho I am planning to buy Tazz😭.'

User @ Sihle Molefe mocked the lady, commenting:

"Sushoda nge sticker esibhalwe shembe (All that's left is a sticker written Shembe) is the way 😌."

A young babe got emotional while driving in a new car

In another Briefly News article, a woman got emotional while driving after fetching her first car and going home.

Upon arrival at her home, she was met with much love from family members who ululated and sang, beaming joyfully.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News