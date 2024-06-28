A woman on TikTok could not believe her greatest achievement yet

She managed to buy herself her very first car, which made her emotional as she drove it back home from the dealership

The lady is seen hysterically crying as she tries to focus on the road; when she gets home, her family congratulates her in the sweetest way

It is of great human behaviour that we get emotional whenever one of us does something great for ourselves, whether it’s getting a new job, a new home, a car, or even getting t out of an abusive relationship. An achievement is an achievement, and it shall always be celebrated.

A Mzansi woman made her family proud when she brought home her new car. Image: @palesavilakazi0

Source: TikTok

Celebrating small or big wins is the Internet‘s favourite thing. It goes on to show the great humanity that lies in all of us.

Mzansi celebrating wins

The spirit of Ububtu shall never die, as it is what we are born with. Mzansi always throws a grand celebration whenever we celebrate a big or small win

A lady on TikTok shared one of the proudest moments yet, when she got her very first car. The lady is seen hysterically crying as she drives her new beast home from the dealership

When she got home, her family welcomed her, ululating, singing, and dancing in celebration of her new achievement. Every achievement shall be celebrated whether it is a small victory or not; seeing another person win activates our endorphins, which force us to send congratulatory messages

An emotional Palesa Vilakazi simply captioned her clip:

"God did."

Watch the video below:

Dreams do come true

Although dreams do not work out as they do in fairytale movies, where one simply waves around a wand, we have been proved time and time again that one can always live the dream life if they’re genuinely determined to. Being ambitious requires one to work hard and constantly believe that the end goal will soon be their real life.

A woman from Cape Town who is also a salon owner, Olwethu Kunene bought her first car last June. The lady recently celebrated her anniversary with her baby and told Briefly:

"I followed my dream of being a beautician and opened a salon that is thriving today. My work has allowed me to afford my awesome wheels."

Many TED Talks and motivational speakers have repeatedly told us the same thing: their theories have always been proven right. Vilakazi’s determination and hard work made her victory a reality.

Vikakazi’s internet family sprinted to the comments to congratulate her:

@Khanyi shared her story:

"This was me last year OctoberI didn’t believe I will now drive myself to work. It can only be God. Congratulations cc."

@ntombinkosi81 shared kind words:

"I understand,I fully understand the tears. He said “When the time is right ,I the Lord will make it happen". God restores ,God is faithful, Gods love is eternal."

Mzansi girls with whips

Briefly News also reported that a Mzansi woman bought herself a new whip in cash and took it to TikTok to show it off. The video gained a massive attraction on social media, gathering many views along with thousands of likes and comments.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News