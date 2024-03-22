A proud woman beamed with pride and joy after her little sister received her first vehicle

A woman was overjoyed when her little sister received her first vehicle. The woman took to her TikTok account to share the moment.

In the clip uploaded by @toyahshiks, she, her sister, and some family members are seen in a car dealership. The little sister is in her full work uniform. She was visibly happy when she saw her ride.

The TikTok user expressed how she was proud of her little sister. She even went all out and bought decorative stuff to make the moment extra special, this is after the car dealership told her that they don't do decorations.

Everyone, including the dealership staff, beamed with pride as the little sister entered the dealership. The big sister threw flower petals on the floor to celebrate the moment.

"So the big day for my baby, my little sister, my mentee to collect her first baby Came. The dealership told me a day before that they don’t decorate….I said no ways, I had to pull something to make her day extra special, thanks to Blomskuur for making this possible.

"A child that made me and many sooo proud. A massive congratulations my babeee @Nthabiseng You must be super proud of your hardwork I love you and happy travels my girl."

Woman celebrates as little sister gets a new car

Watch the heartwarming TikTok video below:

TikTokkers celebrated with the woman

The video garnered over 40k likes, with many online users showering the woman with congratulatory messages.

@LaPosh B complimented

"The content I signed up for well done skat God bless you both safe travel❤️ when God’s time has arrived all doors open ."

@mhlengigelezalwar celebrated:

"Congratulations ☺️."

@Sbosh prayed:

"Congratulations nwana mhani God bless and protect you more. I tap into blessing like this."

@♥️babe nton nton❤️ said:

"It's good to have someone to cherish the beautiful and amazing moments with congratulations to both of you sweet babes ♥️."

In another story, Briefly News reported about an emotional sister's send-off to her first day of work.

A TikTok video shared by @lucymotshwane shows her younger sister dressed in her ISA Carstens Academy uniform and ready for her big day. @lucymotshwane can be heard excitedly cheering her sister on before she hops into the car, ready to report for duty. She prayed for her, thanking God for the blessings.

