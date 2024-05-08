Beauty influencer Mihlali Ndamase looks alluring in her new hairstyle, leaving her followers enchanted

The YouTuber is known for effortlessly wearing many hairstyles, and this time was no different

Mihlali Ndamase wore a black curly weave from the popular hair company The San HD and did a neat side ponytail

Mihlali Ndamase is known for effortlessly executing different hairstyles. The popular beauty influencer showed off her new hairdo and netizens approved.

Mihlali Ndamase's hairstyle left her fans mesmerised, as usual. Image: @mihlali_n

Source: Instagram

Mihlal rocks new bold weave

The YouTube content creator, Mihlali Ndamase, looked absolutely stunning as she debuted a new hairstyle. The beautiful make-up artist enchanted many of her followers and they sang her praises.

Mihlali Ndamase's weave was installed by the popular hair company The San HD. It is a black curly weave tied into a neat side ponytail.

X blog page @MDNnewss posted the video of Mihlali showing off her new hairdo while doing a popular TikTok challenge using a sound clip from Nicki Minaj's Beep Beep.

Mzansi compliments Mihlali Ndamase

Mihlali is one of the most beautiful celebrities in Mzansi. She gets praised whenever she shares pictures or videos, and this time was no different.

@Jonasmuzaki said:

"She's beautiful."

@BrianKlaas1 joked:

"The streets won't forget what she did to Rihanna."

@Erickmabunda added:

"This girl has one of the prettiest smiles in the world."

@Thabang_jp lauded:

"She's gorgeous."

@Aria4991 complimented:

"She's very pretty."

@siweduuze gushed:

"You're so beautiful and there are no buts."

@609_lucci added:

"If I was like this, I'd make sure I'm only seen with make-up on. At least Mihlali is beautiful without."

Mihlali drops new picture with Rihanna

In a previous report from Briefly News, beauty influencer Mihlali Ndamase shared yet another stunning photo she took with Rihanna at her event.

The Barbadian singer handpicked Mihlali Ndamase to attend the Fenty Beauty product launch party and other influencers in Los Angeles from different walks of life.

People on social media were divided by this move, some calling Mihlali out for using filters on her picture and cropping the popstar out the frame.

Source: Briefly News