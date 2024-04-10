The new Sizok'thola host is reportedly in more trouble with the law, this time, for allegedly assaulting an elderly woman

It's reported that Xolani Maphanga attacked the woman suspected of dealing drugs in her community

Mzansi is stunned by the latest arrest, convinced that bigger forces are at play to put an end to drug-busting

The new ‘Sizok’thola’ presenter, Xolani Maphanga, was allegedly arrested for assault. Images: xolani_maphanga

Xolani Maphanga, the new host of Sizok'thola, has reportedly been arrested. This after his wrongful arrest; however, this time, it's said that the drug-buster allegedly assaulted an elderly lady.

Xolani Maphanga in more trouble with the law

Eh, something fishy is going on over at Sizok'thola. It appears that there is a new scandal involving the show's hosts each week, and it keeps getting worse.

Briefly News reported that the show's former presenter, Xolani Khumalo, was arrested for shooting a man in Tembisa. This while he was still going to court for his 2023 murder case.

This time, it's alleged that the new host of the famous drug-busting show, Xolani Maphanga, is also in trouble with the law after assaulting an elderly woman.

According to Twitter (X) user MDN News, the drug-buster assaulted the old lady after it was reported that she was dealing drugs. News24 reported that Maphanga handed himself to the police after the assault and subsequent manhunt.

Mzansi weighs in on Xolani Maphanga's arrest

Netizens are convinced that there is more to Xolani's arrest, suspecting that the government may be involved:

Bonisile_RMS advised:

"If they wanna do this show, then they must do it as a scripted show. Doing this for real is just setting yourself up."

MapulaMokgosang said:

"The real kingpins don't want this show on our screens. I fear for his life after those threats."

MrQuarantines was stunned:

"Hebanna, drug dealers are bigger than this show."

DPhangami asked:

"Can we agree that the system is designed to function with drug dealers?"

visse_ss claimed:

"The Government is involved in selling drugs in South Africa."

Dingswayo_N wrote:

"When it comes to drugs, your politicians don't want to hear anything."

