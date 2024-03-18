Xolani Khumalo is accused of shooting a man in Tembisa, Gauteng, over the festive season

The former Sizok'thola host is said to have pursued his alleged victim after shooting at their car during a high-speed chase

Khumalo is also facing several charges related to his murder case, where his case has been postponed due to delays

Xolani Khumalo's legal woes keep stacking up. The former Sizok'thola host is currently facing a murder charge and several others related to the death of Robert Varrie during his show. It's alleged that the drug buster was also implicated in a shooting where he reportedly shot a man in the arm.

Xolani Khumalo faces more legal trouble

Former Sizok'thola presenter, Xolani Khumalo's troubles are far from over. While currently making several appearances in court for his murder case, the famous drug-buster is said to have made his way back to face charges of attempted murder.

According to Sunday World, Khumalo was implicated by a Tembisa man who reported that the presenter shot at his car during a high-speed chase in the Motaung (Moteong) section of the township on New Year's Eve.

The victim reportedly raced to their house, where Khumalo and an unknown man followed, exited their vehicle and shot the man in the arm.

During the mess, it's alleged that there was also a case of mistaken identity where the current Sizok'thola host, Xolani Maphanga, was arrested. What makes the story even more mindboggling is the fact that the Tembisa man's name is also Xolani.

The victim, Xolani Shabangu, is said to have dropped the charges after settling out of court with Khumalo.

How did netizens react to Khumalo's new charges?

Mzansi is convinced that there are attempts to tarnish Xolani Khumalo's reputation, while others were quick to poke holes in the allegations:

nqobile_mahungu said:

"I can tell you for free that we don’t have a section that is called 'Motaung.'"

Siya_Ndlumbini felt overwhelmed:

"It's a lot, my goodness."

unathi_plaatjie was convinced:

"There is a relentless effort to besmirch his reputation and portray him unfavourably."

mjabathebe posted:

"This guy really shook the drug world. They want him at all costs."

KhumaloDanica wrote:

"This didn't happen."

