Sizo'kthola viewers are in for a treat as the popular show is coming back to their television screens after a long break. The drug-busting TV show became popular when host Xolani Khumalo exposed crime in South Africa.

Moja Love announces Sizo'kthola's return

Popular TV channel Moja Love has announced the return of Sizok'thola, despite former host Xolani Khumalo's ongoing court case. According to ZiMoja, Khumalo will be replaced by Xolani Maphanga who is also ready to make Mzansi a better and safer country.

Per the publication, Moja Love announced the show's return in a statement. Xolani Maphanga will work hand in hand with law enforcement to ensure that necessary measures are taken to expose drug lords in communities. Part of the statement read:

"Xolani will be sweeping the streets of South Africa clean together with law enforcement whilst rooting out drugs and exposing drug dealers, including drug lords.

"The new season will be nothing short of exciting and viewers can start preparing themselves for some exhilarating changes including the addition of sniffer dogs."

Xolani Maphanga on what fans can expect

Xolani Maphanga touched on the negative impacts of drugs on communities. The star said he will be working with communities and law enforcement to end the dominance of drug loads. He said:

"I have witnessed the impact of drugs on the youth including how they live families scarred for life and it gives me great honour to contribute to a social justice programme and a show that tackles the scourge of drugs head-on."

