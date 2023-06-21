The Department of Home Affairs has confirmed that an investigation into the case of corrupt immigration officials has started

This comes following an explosive episode of the popular show Sizokthola where the official allegedly selling documents to foreign nationals was busted

The female immigration officer was also caught with screenshots of identity documents on her phone and some IDs

Sizokthola viewers have reacted to the reports that the Department of Home Affairs has launched an investigation into allegations of corruption within the department.

Sizokthola episode leads to investigation in Home Affairs Department

According to EWN, Department of Home Affairs officials have responded to the allegations of corruption in the department following an explosive episode of Sizokthola.

In the episode aired last Sunday, the show's presenter Xolani Khumalo busted an immigration official allegedly selling IDs to illegal foreign nationals for R50K. The woman was reportedly found with screenshots of IDs on her phone.

Xolani Khumalo praised following latest Sizokthola episode

Sizokthola viewers have showered the show's brave presenter Xolani Khumalo with love for busting drug lords. The fearless presenter always ensures that those doing shady dealings are behind bars.

@joy_zelda wrote:

"The Home Affairs government system was found on her Phone, She makes IDs for Nigerians, Zimbabweans, Burundi, Foreigners Please She doing misconduct RETWEET her Image until she is arrested #sizokthola #sizokuthola."

@mbali_ndlela added:

"If you're dating a drug dealer, and live in the same house with him, don't think the drugs are his alone. They are yours too because when he runs and leaves you with them, we'll find you with them." - the people's Police Minister Xolani Khumalo #Sizokthola"

Clip of Sizokthola host Xolani Khumalo saying he’s not afraid to die while protecting Mzansi receives praise

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Sizokthola host Xolani Khumalo is trending on social media after a clip of the latest episode impressed the Mzansi people.

In the short video shared by @Mbhele_Xoli, Xolani addressed a suspected drug dealer. The way he grilled the young man and how he pledged to die for Mzansi, all in the name of protecting its citizens from drug abuse, received huge applause online.

