On the latest episode of Moja Love's Sizok'thola , an immigration officer from the dept. of Home Affairs allegedly admitted to her illegal crimes

The worker admitted to allegedly selling fake documents to illegal foreigners for R50 000

Mzansi has weighed in on the matter and has dragged the woman for filth online

Viewers were left startled by the latest episode of 'Sizok’thola' after an immigration officer from Home Affairs admitted to selling fake documents to illegal foreigners. Image: @sizokthola

A woman who allegedly works at the Department of Home Affairs as an immigration officer was exposed to allegedly selling fake documents to illegal foreigners.

She was on the latest episode of Moja Love's Sizok'thola, and viewers were left startled.

Xolani Khumalo exposes a Home Affairs employee, admits to her crimes

A clip shared by @pmcafrica shows a short snippet from the show which aired on Sunday night on Moja Love.

She first denied having any contact number from a foreigner but did admit to checking an illegal foreigner's documents, which is misconduct at the department.

When the host, Xolani Khumalo brought the drug dealer forward, he revealed that the woman's husband asked him if he had R50 000 so his wife from Home Affairs could provide an ID for him.

When quizzed by Xolani about this claim, the woman denied knowing of this conversation and said she does not work with IDs.

Mzansi left shocked by the latest episode of Sizok'thola

@thembakhanye30 said:

"This is disgusting nx. This thing should go and stay in jail for a long time."

@sebueng15 said:

"Our problems are in government institutions and departments."

@AlpheusMatsoba3 said:

"Selfish people don't consider how their decisions affect others. Their own convenience is all that matters. Selfishness is the greatest curse of the human race."

@bo_xadi said:

"To fix SA, we need to stand up as SAs, just like #Sizokthola is doing. Let's forget about our political leaders. They are corrupt to the core... Let's stand up fellow South Africans...SA has become the playground of illegal foreigners because even home affairs are aiding them."

@Mamphephethe_10 said:

"I am disgusted, honestly."

@saint_mric said:

"Okay this really irks me

Xolani says he is not afraid to die while protecting SA

According to Sunday World, host Xolani and his team at Moja Love have been receiving death threats since the premiere of Sizok'thola.

He has, however, stated that he is not afraid to die for Mzansi because he is protecting the country from drug-related crimes.

Xolani exposes the police in Sizok'thola episode

Briefly News previously reported that Xolani Khumalo exposed the South African Police Service for allegedly not doing much to stop crime in the country.

He stated that there are certain criminals who are just off limits in certain stations when it comes to being investigated.

Mzansi once again gave him his flowers for uncovering some of the nasty truths in SA.

