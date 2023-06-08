Sizokthola host Xolani Khumalo has opened up about the dangers of being a crime buster in South Africa

Khumalo also revealed that the South African Police Services (SAPS) also want to launch criminal investigations, but authorities refuse

Xolani further discussed the harmful impact drug abuse has in Mzansi townships and why it's important to fight it

One of the most loved crime busters in Mzansi currently is Sizokthola host Xolani Khumalo. Many individuals have commended Khumalo's efforts to reduce crime in Mzansi.

'Sizokthola' host Xolani Khumalo has opened up about why he's risking his life while cops are quiet about crime. Image: @Monye

While South Africans have given Xolani flowers, there has also been discussion about what the South African Police Service (SAPS) is doing while Khumalo is putting his life in danger.

However, Khumalo has clarified that police are not sleeping but instead silenced by those in power.

Xolani Khumalo says Mzansi police are doing their job

According to News24, they had a sit down with Xolani, who revealed that every time he meets South African police, they always thank him for protecting the country. Apparently, cops aren't allowed to investigate certain criminals because the authorities in their respective police stations don't want to be implicated.

"Every time I get stopped by cops, they express their appreciation for what I’m doing and say they’d like to do it as well, but they can’t, because when they want to raid certain people, they sometimes get calls from their bosses not to do so."

Khumalo also revealed that the law enforcement team he works with wasn't keen to join him initially. After seeing Sizokthola's impact so far in keeping Mzansi safe, they're happy to help plan the raids and operations.

Xolani Khumalo on why the main focus of Sizokthola is raiding drug dealers

As someone who grew up around drug users whose lives went downhill because of substance abuse, Xolani said he got the urge to deal with the social issue from the root.

Khumalo added that Mzansi has normalised drug abuse, and it shouldn't be that way because the country's future is being threatened.

“We aren’t going anywhere like this. If there were a war, who would there be to fight for our country?"

Mzansi wants Xoani to takeover from Bheki Cele

Taking to Twitter, @joy_zelda said Xolani is doing a better job than the Minister of Police Bheki Cele. In a tweet many people agreed with, Joy suggested that Cele step down.

@kennethmalatji2 said:

"Mtungwa has done far much better than the minister."

@MandebevuG37585 shared:

"The problem is that Xolani is not a politician and he won't be corrupted."

@Khumo62765503 posted:

"I agree."

@mthandazoali commented:

"We need someone active like Xolani Khumalo."

Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie commits to sending 10 drug addicts to rehab, gets praise from Mzansi

In other news, Briefly News reported that Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie offered to give drug addicts a second lease on life.

Taking to his Twitter account, McKenzie announced that he is willing to take 10 nyaope addicts to rehab.

