Nhlamulo 'Nota' Baloyi has made claims about the late Brenda Fassie's alleged drug uses and how they apparently affected her son, Bongani Fassie

The self-proclaimed music exec also said that Brenda Fassie was not a good mother to her son, Bongani, calling her a "terrible human being"

Tweeps are defending the late music icon after Nota alleged she is not worthy to be called an "icon", just a "star"

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Nota Baloyi made shocking claims about the late Brenda Fassie's drug abuse. Images: LavidaNOTA

Source: Twitter

Nhlamulo "Nota" Baloyi has made some shocking allegations about the late Brenda Fassie.

The self-proclaimed music executive and Kwesta's former manager went on social media to accuse the late music icon of drug abuse.

Twitter user praises Brenda Fassie's timeless music, says she's an "icon"

A Twitter user by the name @ThisIsColbert praised Brenda Fassie for making timeless music. He said her song, Mido do do will live on for generations to come. He tweeted:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"Now this is the song that’ll live for all generations. It doesn’t matter when you were born, or what type of music you’re into, once you hear it - you just fall in love with it. 'Mido do do' by the late icon, Brenda Fassie."

Nota accuses Brenda Fassie of abusing drugs and being a terrible mother to Bongani

Disagreeing with tweeps, Nota said Brenda does not deserve to be named an icon, but rather just a star. He tweeted:

"Brenda Fassie left her son suffering because she loved drugs more than being a good Mom… Her music’s legendary but she was a terrible human being for exposing her child to drug dealers addicts & a life of turmoil. Best not use the word icon, rather say she was a star, feel me?"

Twitter users weigh in on Nota's allegations:

@khuzwisto said:

"She is an icon, she’s a star to you. We don’t judge her the same, we call Brenda the way we want, like it or not…"

@MelaPineapple said:

"We don't call you names for failing to move on from one girl, so don't be that guy."

@sparx_ltd commented:

"Had Brenda been the best mom, her son would be thriving and maintaining or even expanding her legacy. But due to her choices, here we are."

@thulani_khawuta said:

"The post was about the song, not Brenda or her behaviour. Eyenu i behaviour intle?"

Nota accuses Berita of stealing his belongings, threatens to have her arrested

In a previous report by Briefly News, Nota accused Berita, his estranged wife, of stealing his property and insulting him on TikTok. He has also accused her of failing to honour life insurance payments.

He tweeted that Berita stole his gown, which he got from New York, and called on the South African Police Services to have her arrested.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News