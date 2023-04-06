Nota Baloyi makes headlines again this week as he claims his estranged wife, Berita, has allegedly failed to pay her life cover policy

Baloyi took to Twitter to rant about Berita's failure to pay her premiums whilst he had increased his retirement annuity

Berita and Nota have had a well-publicised breakup, with Nota often tweeting about their marital problems, among other things

Nota Baloyi says Berita has not paid life cover and retirement annuity policies. Images: @lavidanota, @beritaafrosoul

Source: Twitter

Music executive and Kwesta's former manager, Nota Baloyi, has made headlines again after accusing his estranged wife, singer Berita, of failing to pay her life insurance and retirement annuity premiums.

Nota rants about Berita's failure to pay for life cover

Baloyi claimed he was surprised to learn from their financial advisor that Berita had not been paying the premiums, despite forcing him to get the policies. He expressed his outrage on Twitter and even boasted about increasing his retirement annuity premium.

Baloyi tweeted:

"Our financial adviser tells me, my wife hasn’t been paying the life insurance & retirement annuity she forced me to get. How could she be so irresponsible? I was tempted to assist but I’ve done enough empowering to ensure she has the means to save herself. Thus far & no further!"

Baloyi says he has increased his retirement annuity

The ever-controversial Nota did not stop there, he later wrote:

"Just increased my retirement annuity premium!"

Berita recently opened up about her marriage to Baloyi

ZAlebs reported that in a recent interview on Kaya 959, Berita opened up about her failed marriage to Baloyi, citing domestic abuse as the reason for her departure. She also revealed that after leaving their marital home, Baloyi had harassed and trolled her on social media, prompting her to leave the country for six months.

Nota and Berita have had a very publicised breakup, with Baloyi doing much of the talking. A report in EWN reported that the soul singer had grown tired of Baloyi's Twitter harassment and wished the music exec would get help.

