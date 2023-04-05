Nota Baloyi has levelled serious allegations against Somizi Mhlongo after he bagged The Masked Singer SA gig

Baloyi even involved Somgaga's late mother, Mary Twala, implying that she pimped Somizi and that's why he gets so many showbiz jobs

Mzansi did not entertain Nota's claims and warned him that a lawsuit from Somgaga might be on its way

Nota Baloyi has not minced his words since word got out that Somizi Mhlongo had been cast as the 'investigator' in SABC3's highly anticipated show The Masked Singer SA.

Nota Baloyi caused a stir on Twitter after claiming Somizi is a sex offender. Image: @somizi/Instagram and Oupa Boape/Twitter

The music executive was among those disappointed when Phil Mphela announced on Twitter that Somizi had joined the detective panel on The Masked Singers SA. Nota was not kind in how he delivered his opinion, and social media has been ablaze after he made wild accusations about Somgaga.

Nota Baloyi accuses Somizi Mhlongo of paying for promo tweets

Nota made sure that Somizi felt his wrath in a series of . He accused the Idols SA judge of being greedy for clout and doing everything he could to trend on social media.

Nota claimed that Somizi pays Twitter influencers to talk about him to gain more popularity. Nota went on to make serious accusations about Somizi's late mother, Mary Twala, saying:

"Somizi & Mihlali hire promoters to tweet about them to make them trend. We are suffering because Mary Thwala couldn’t stop her bosses from r*ping her son because she wanted to be a star more than she wanted to be a decent mother… Now he’s given a platform to sanitise his crimes!"

Nota Baloyi says Somizi Mhlongo is a sexual abuser

In another , Baloyi added that Somizi is a sex offender who should not be allowed in places where children are present. Nota even boasted that Somizi would never be seen in places where he is because he calls a spade a spade and doesn't mince his words when addressing his problematic behaviour.

Nota was on a roll, even debating why Somizi keeps getting away with his "crimes" and getting jobs even though everyone knew he's problematic.

Metro FM recently announced that they added Somizi back to their roster, and they let him go due to being accused of being abusive by his ex-hubby Mohale Motaung.

Mzansi calls out Nota Baloyi for accusing Somizi Mhlongo's mom of being a pimp

@Modipadi_W said:

"Yhooooo this is so wrong. Insulting someone’s dead mom by accusing her of pimping her son to males, wow!! That’s low even for you Nota This says nothing about Somizi and her mom but a lot about you, yhoo!"

@Cecilia_Mthwane shared:

"One day bazokuMuera! They will no longer slap you with lawsuits but bazoqasha amaphara akushaye iphele nya iDignity. Imagine ke ushaywa umuntu ozohola iR60 "

@Buttonz__ posted:

"This is vile! "

@Makhosi_Bae replied:

"Somizi should sue you and leave you with nothing."

@Billy_Raps commented:

"This guy doesn’t get tired of being sued."

@YourAunt12 also said:

"This tweet says a lot about how you were brought up."

@Maphindizana added:

"This is low "

Sithelo Shozi Bags The Masked Singer SA investigator gig

In related news, Briefly News reported that DJ and influencer Sithelo Shozi is set to make her television debut in Anele Mdoda's South African version of The Masked Singer.

According to Anele Mdoda, at a media launch attended by Briefly News, the highly anticipated singing competition will premiere on SABC 3. Mpho Popps will be the host, and Sithelo will be one of the "investigators," alongside Somizi Mhlongo, J'Something, and Skhumba.

Speaking at the media launch held in Sandton, Johannesburg, on Tuesday, 4 April, Sithelo said that keeping her involvement in the show out of the public eye for so long was one of her "hardest kept secrets".

