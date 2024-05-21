The 21-year-old actress Luyanda Zwane has confirmed that she is leaving the Sibongile and The Dlaminis

The Classified actress said that she decided not to renew her contract for the second season

Luyanda also spoke about her love relationship with actor Sparky Xulu, and she said they had broken up

Luyanda Zwane has impressed South Africa with her acting skills on Sibongile and The Dlaminis. Many fell in love with her work on the Sibongile Mbambo main character, and it was dubbed the most watched on Mzansi Wethu.

Luyanda Zwane confirms her exit from Sibongile and The Dlaminis

The Netflix Miseducation actress Luyanda Zwane has ended speculation about her role in the Mzansi Wethu drama series.

The 21-year-old star has finally confirmed the rumours of her leaving Sibongile And The Dlaminis. According to ZiMoja, Luyanda announced that she won't be returning for the second season and that she decided not to renew her contract.

She said:

"I chose not to renew my contract for season two after completing my season one obligations."

Zwane also denied the rumours that she is leaving the show because of her having a bad attitude and being a drama queen:

"People will always have opinions on how they experience you. I have never heard anyone on any set complain about me being a drama queen. Those who know me, know how I am. I don't pay too much attention to negativity. Everyone experiences people differently."

Luyanda Zwane's relationship with actor Sparky Xulu

The actress talked about her love and her romantic relationship with fellow actor Sparky Xulu.

Zwane said that their relationship had ended and that it was in the past:

"We broke up, unfortunately—it happens. I still believe in love, though. Breakups are common, and I hope to find someone special one day. I can't say much about what happened."

