Veteran South African actor Zolisa Xaluva has broken his silence after several calls for her to rejoin the popular e.tv show Smoke and Mirrors. The star exited the show to focus on other projects and was replaced by Hlomla Dandala.

Zolisa Xaluva has addressed calls for him to return to 'Smoke and Mirrors'. Image: @zolisaxaluva

Source: Instagram

Zolisa Xaluva on returning to Smoke and Mirrors

South Africans have been calling for Zolisa Xaluva's return to Smoke and Mirrors. Many noted that his new replacement Hlomla Dandala was not nailing the role of Caesar.

Speaking during an interview with TimesLIVE, the former Generations star said he is aware that his fans want him to return to the show. Zolisa said Smoke and Mirrors viewers have been reaching out to him on social media, others even approached him in person to beg him to return to the show. He said:

"I experience their desire every day, either in person or on social media. Every time I step out I'm faced with a 'why did you leave/when are you coming back?' It feels great to know how much impact I had on the show and I'm aware of the appreciation shown by the audience."

Zolisa Xaluva addresses rumours that he is joining Isitha

While the star admitted that he is booked and busy with shooting Mzansi Magic's Code 13 and the much-awaited third season of Kings of Joburg, the star dismissed rumours that he is set to join the cast of Isitha. He set the record straight noting that he has not been in talks with the show's producers.

