Phat Joe has denied eviction rumours, stating he wasn't kicked out but left by mutual agreement after a dispute with his landlord

He stated that the situation escalated to armed men breaking into his home and ongoing court battles

He refuted claims of being broke and assured the public that he was doing okay, and has upcoming announcements

Media personality Phat Joe has broken his silence following recent reports that he was evicted from his fancy Sea Point apartment after failing to pay his monthly rent. The star debunked the rumours and explained what really happened.

Phat Joe has responded to the allegations that he was evicted from his home. Image: Veli Nhlapo/Sowetan/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Phat Joe sheds light on eviction rumours

Veteran media personality Phat Joe found his name charting social media trends and topping headlines after the reports that he had been evicted from his home in Cape Town. Per the reports, Phat Joe had failed to pay his almost R40K monthly rent due to financial problems.

Speaking during an interview on Podcast & Chill, the radio presenter poured cold water on the reports circulating on social media. He said he had stayed at the apartment with his family for three years until recently.

The former The Real Goboza host said problems started when his landlord tried to extort him of R300K. He said the issue started a dispute with the landlord that even resulted in armed men breaking into his home. They have been in and out of court since then. He said:

"They tried to extort me out of R300,000. I said no. A dispute began at that point over a year ago. That dispute evolved into gunmen breaking into my house, all types of court cases. I'm truly in a fight."

Phat Joe says he is not broke

The TV presenter also dispelled the rumours that he was down and out. He told fans to keep their ears on the ground because he has special announcements coming soon. He also made it very clear that he was never evicted, he said they agreed to some terms.

"There was no eviction. They said we were kicked out on the streets. That's not true as well."

Source: Briefly News