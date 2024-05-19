A 24-hour Coordinating Centre has been set up to ensure a safe and fair election as South Africans head to the polls on 29 May

The centre is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and will be officially opened on Friday next week

It has been reported that police and security agencies are ready to ensure that the 2024 National and Provincial elections run smoothly

JOHANNESBURG - A 24-hour coordinating centre has been established to monitor, coordinate information, and report incidents related to any threats to the safety and security of the upcoming elections.

Election safety centre opens

According to SABC, The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) Chairperson, Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili, announced that the centre, equipped with state-of-the-art technology, will officially open next Friday.

Providing a security update ahead of the elections, Mosikili stated that the police, other law enforcement, and security agencies are prepared to ensure the smooth running of the 2024 National and Provincial elections.

Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili said:

"Having conducted a national security assessment with key role players in the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster, we are satisfied with the operational plan that is currently being implemented and can assure South Africans that a conducive environment for a peaceful election has been prepared."

Mzansi reacts

As the country prepares for the elections, South Africans are hopeful that this election could change the country's fate, while others do not feel the same.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Zelda shared:

"As if this will protect thousands of voters."

@TumiMoha commented:

"If its anything like the police stations then we do not feel safe."

@Sam expressed:

"For a country who claims to have no money, there is alot of money being spent on these elections."

@Ziyandashe exclaimed:

"This is good news, we want to do the right thing but we fear for our lives."

@PeterFent said:

"Lets hope that this is indeed a free and fair election."

South African expats flock to polls

In a related story, Briefly News reported that South Africans based in different parts of the world went out in their numbers to vote as voting kicked off this weekend.

The global response from South Africans abroad has been amazing, with long queues forming at various voting centres.

People living abroad have until Sunday to make their vote count, and the IEC has thanked them for registering to vote.

