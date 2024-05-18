The Electoral Commission (IEC) says more than R170 million has been donated to political parties under the Political Party Funding Act

According to the IEC, this marks the first time such an amount has been raised in a single quarter

Business magnates Patrice Motsepe, the Oppenheimers, and Martin Moshal are seen as the key contributors funding various parties

JOHANNESBURG - Political parties in South Africa are experiencing a surge in donations as they gear up for the upcoming election on May 29th.

IEC declares funding

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) recently published a report detailing the declarations of donations, revealing a record-breaking total of R172 million received between January 1st and the end of March.

Since the implementation of the Party Funding Act, parties are required to disclose all donations exceeding R100,000.

Political donations

The Democratic Alliance (DA) stands out with over R65 million in declared donations, followed by Change Starts Now at R35.8 million, the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) at R20 million, and the African National Congress (ANC) at R16.7 million. Rise Mzansi and ActionSA also made significant declarations at R15 million and R10.5 million, respectively, with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) reporting R2.6 million in donations.

This surge in unding surpasses the R100 million mark in a single quarter for the first time since the donation declarations became mandatory. According to EWN, mining companies associated with business magnate Patrice Motsepe emerged as prominent contributors during this period.

Motsepe's contributions to various parties, including the ANC, DA, EFF, and Freedom Front Plus, highlight the influence of key donors in shaping political landscapes.

Other major contributors include the Oppenheimer family, with significant donations to the DA and IFP, and Martin Moshal, the largest individual funder, supporting ActionSA and the DA. Media giant Naspers also made notable donations to the ANC and DA.

South Africans surprised

With the IEC name dropping some of the biggest business people in the country, many are divided on who actually runs South Africa.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Lydia Filmalter shared:

"Well done DA I am proud of you."

@Phakisi Phakisi explained:

"Political Party Funding Act. Is the money from the government or from private sectors or individual donors."

@Gentle Breeze Cielo asked:

"The question is what are they doing with that money??they doing nothing."

@Sha said:

"This is a reminder of who really runs our countries."

@Sem commented:

"Eveb donors don't believe in the ANC anymore."

Donations ANC, IFP EFF, IFP, DA received and their donors

