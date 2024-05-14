Many netizens breathed a sigh of relief after the IEC explained that Zanu-PF was not accredited as an election observer

The IEC was responding to ATM's Vuyo Zungula's query after news broke that the ANC invited the Zimbabwean party to observe the polls

The commission reassured Zungula that no political party was accredited to observe the South African election

The IEC responded to ATM leader Vuyo Zungula's concerns after the ANC allegedly invited Zanu-PF to observe the upcoming General Election. Images: Luca Sola/AFP and Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images

Many South Africans were relieved when the IEC confirmed that it had not granted Zimbabwe’s Zanu-PF election observer mission status.

ATM writes to IEC over Zanu-PF observer status

The commission clarified after ATM leader Vuyo Zungula wrote to the IEC on 10 May 2024.

In his letter, shared on X, explained that his party opposed Zanu-PF’s involvement in the upcoming elections as it would compromise the credibility of the country’s electoral processes. He added that under the party’s rule, Zimbabwe faced numerous challenges when conducting its election:

Zungula was reacting to reports that the ANC invited the Zimbabwean party to campaign on its behalf and observe the upcoming General Election.

The ATM leader shared IEC chairperson Simon on X, where he reassured him that no political party was accredited to observe the South African election:

“The commission strongly believes in the integrity of the elections it manages and, therefore, safeguards against measures that would compromise its processes.”

South Africans stand with the IEC

Many netizens supported the IEC’s stance and wondered why Zanu-PF would be interested in observing the SA Election.

@ETshamugero said:

“There was no need of inviting ZANU-PF. I think South Africans are being tested, and the reply won't be nice.”

@TakatsoPhasha added:

“We were going to fight them hard, @zanupf_patriots; WE don't want election thieves to monitor our elections.”

@JulietTshoke pointed out:

“The supposed invitation from ZANU-PF was a clear fake article, and there should have been no need to entertain it. That was a typical AI-generated fake, just like the other surveys.”

@RoccaMankosa asked:

“So what do they want in this country?”

@777e764d426f40c commented:

“Then this means the ANC is undermining the legitimacy of the May 2024 elections. I believe they will do anything to cling to power.”

ATM's Vuyo Zungula wants to bring back the death penalty

Briefly News reported that ATM Party president Vuyo Zungula said the death penalty would be reinstated under his party’s leadership.

While unpacking the manifesto, the leader explained that his party would also strengthen food security by investing in farming to ensure that half of the produce stemmed from emerging farmers.

Zungula said that with his party in power, South Africa would also see a boost in the manufacturing sector, resulting in job creation.

