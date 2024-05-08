Postponing South African elections could hit the nation's coffers with a whopping R500+ million bill, warns the Electoral Commission

The Labour Party's bid to postpone elections faces scrutiny as the IEC denies technical glitches and points fingers at last-minute submissions

With the IEC opposing calls for delaying the polls, the Constitutional Court braces for a showdown

Postponement of South African May 29 elections would incur a R500 million expense to the Commission, according to the IEC. Images: Twitter/ @IECSouthAfrica

In recent developments, the Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has shed light on the potential financial implications of postponing the upcoming elections, estimating a staggering cost exceeding R500 million.

This revelation comes as the IEC filed papers in the Constitutional Court, countering an application submitted by the newly established Labour Party of South Africa.

According to EWN, the Labour Party's plea includes a request to defer the elections.

The party cites difficulties in meeting the candidate submission deadline due to technical glitches encountered on the IEC's online portal.

A call to reopen the submissions window

The Labour Party's petition is scheduled for deliberation on Wednesday.

"Similar applications from Ace Magashule's African Congress for Transformation and the Afrikan Alliance of Social Democrats, underscores a shared desire among these parties to reopen the submissions window."

However, the Labour Party stands apart in advocating for a postponement of the elections, which requires presidential endorsement from President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Court rejects Labour Party's grievances

The Electoral Court, Along with two others, approached the Constitutional Court, hoping to postpone the 29 May elections, dismissed the Labour Party's grievances on 15 April, contending that candidate certificates had already been issued, rendering a mere extension of the deadline inadequate

Consequently, the Labour Party insists on the necessity of election postponement and seeks judicial intervention to mandate the IEC to make such a request to President Ramaphosa.

In response, the IEC refutes claims of technical malfunctioning on its online portal, asserting that other parties in similar circumstances successfully complied with the submission requirements.

The Commission places responsibility on the parties for procrastinating until the eleventh hour to submit their candidates.

Postponing will cost millions

Central to the IEC's argument is the excessive financial burden associated with postponing the elections.

The projected cost of R587 million underscores the immense economic repercussions such a decision would entail.

While the matter remains pending before the Constitutional Court, the IEC's stance underscores the complex interplay between logistical challenges, legal disputes, and fiscal considerations in ensuring the integrity and efficiency of South Africa's electoral processes.

