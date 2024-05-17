EFF leader Julius Malema said under his party's leadership, political killings would be a thing of the past

Malema commented while on the KwaZulu-Natal leg of his party's election campaign trail in Esikhawini

The leader also commended the Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, for his decisiveness when fighting crime

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

The EFF's Julius Malema said his party's leadership would do all it could to end political killings in KZN; however, social media users were sceptical. Images: Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg and Stock Image

Source: Getty Images

Julius Malema said that if elected to power, the EFF would stop at nothing to end political killings in KwaZulu-Natal, but South Africans aren’t buying it.

Julius Malema hails KZN’s Police Commissioner

According to SABC News, the party leader commented on the election campaign trail in Esikhawini on 16 May 2024.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Malema also applauded KZN’s provincial commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, for his crime-fighting tactics.

“Criminals in South Africa have declared war against us…and Mkhwanazi is dealing with those criminals nicely.”

EFF leader urges elders halt loyalty votes

Earlier that day, while addressing supporters in Inanda, Durban, the EFF leader pleaded with the older generation to stop voting for the ANC and IFP based on their loyalty to Madiba and Shenge. He added that voters should let the deceased leaders rest in peace.

Netizens dismiss Julius Malema’s political killings’ statement

Many social media users weren’t convinced that Malema could curb the political killing, with some discounting Malema’s utterances as mere politicking.

@Themba49960920 said:

“In KZN it's easy just scrap the Tender put those services on Municipal.”

@Cliffoord2 commented:

"Bt he failed to stop poverty”

@Sithembele60489 asked:

“How EFF will stop this evil because political killings in KZN is within the ANC fighting for positions and tenders.”

@Edwin9057995811 pointed out:

“I'm afraid, according to your history, your ‘all we can do’ effort will come to nothing.”

@schitzo_eezo added:

“He will say anything to get votes.”

EFF remains confident despite challenges ahead of election

Briefly News reported that despite multiple challenges, the EFF remained steadfast in KwaZulu-Natal.

The party's provincial leadership said they're ready to face new contenders and maintain their influence.

EFF's KZN chairperson Mongezi Twala, said their campaign is on track to achieve their target of tripling their 2019 vote count.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News