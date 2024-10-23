A Somalian shop owner named Khaya shared a video of a Shosa woman coming to confront him at his shop over something she bought

The mama shared that she wasn't happy with the item asking for the owner to exchange it

The clip caught the attention of many social media users who loved the pair's relationship, regardless of the insults thrown around by the mama

A spaza shop owner shared a video of his customer who wasn't happy with her purchase. Image: @garadjamal20

A funny mother-and-son relationship between a shop owner and a grown woman in the Eastern Cape has attracted more followers on the guy's social media account.

The shop owner shared the video on TikTok under the user handle @garadjamal20, which reached a massive popularity of about 492K views.

The woman vents over a tomato

The video starts as the iXhosa woman gets to the spaza shop fuming because she wants a pink tomato instead of what she got. She continues to shout at the amused Khaya, dragging the conversation by asking what is wrong with the tomato.

Watch the video below:

Social media users fill the shop owner's feed with love

After viewing the video, the online community took to the comment section to share their amusement. Many expressed how much they loved the woman, while others begged the shop owner to open his TikTok so that they could share the video.

User @Zola_M shared:

"Just another day in Mzansi ...nothing wrong happening here 😂😂😂😂."

User @LOLLYPOPS said:

"Yey! Please give her a nice tomato, my friend Maarn 😁😁."

User @Buhle Buso noted:

"She can't make bisto with this tomato 😂."

User @user2921024272673 added:

"I understand why you have to keep the shop caged lol 😂😂😂."

User @Jay commented:

"At least he is sharing what he makes with her. The content is strong now. She is loved now."

UserMe said:

"There we go again 😂😂 mama and her son."

MC for Public Safety Mgcini Tshwaku speaks on JHB spazas

In another Briefly News article, Johannesburg MMC for Public Safety Mgcini Tshwaku acknowledged spaza shops' role in township communities.

Tshwaku also explained that the city would implement a plan to make sure that spaza shops were compliant.

Source: Briefly News