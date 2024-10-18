A shop owner who operated in Sharpeville, Vanderbijlpark, was shot dead and his employee was injured

The incident sparked violence in the township as well as neighbouring Boipatong, where residents also looted the shops

South Africans questioned the logic of residents looting the very shops they accuse of poisoning their children

During his four years at Daily Sun, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, contributed coverage of criminal activities, investigations and court proceedings in South Africa.

Netizens questioned the logic behind Sharpeville residents looting spaza shops. Images: Phill Magakoe/AFP via Getty Images and South_agency

Source: Getty Images

SHARPEVILLE, GAUTENG — The death of a tuckshop owner in Sharpeville in Emfuleni sparked a frenzy of residents looting spaza shops in the area.

Spaza shop owner killed

eNCA reported that a tuckshop owner was shot dead, and his employee was wounded during the attack. His killing sparked a spree of residents in Sharpeville and Boipatong looting the shops and carrying the food away.

Residents reportedly blamed foreign nationals operating tuckshops in the township for killing the tuckshop owner. Residents were seen carrying food out of the stores they were looting—some even removed furniture from the store.

SA questions residents' looting

South Africans on Facebook criticised the residents for looting the same shops they believe sell poisoned food.

Nicolene Trom asked:

"Are they looting the same food that is killing them? Or are they looting because a shop owner was killed?"

Felix Mutakura said:

"They are closing the spaza shops for selling expired goods, but they are looting the same goods. Crazy."

Alma Zizo Paulking said:

"Looting the same goods that are alleged to be unsafe."

Anthony Goodwin said:

"Looting the same food that is toxic."

Ab Sami said:

"You guys just want to loot the shop. That's all."

Eddie Wacho said:

"And they are killing people so that they will loot poisonous food. Some people and common sense are like light and darkness."

6th child dies from suspected food poisoning

In a related article, Briefly News reported that a seven-year-old child died after eating food believed to have been poisoned.

Katleho Olifant was one of the children who were hospitalised after eating food bought from foreign-owned spaza shops in Soweto.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News