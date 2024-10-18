Tensions in Sharpeville Are High Following the Killing of Spaza Shop Owner and Spaza Shop Lootings
- A shop owner who operated in Sharpeville, Vanderbijlpark, was shot dead and his employee was injured
- The incident sparked violence in the township as well as neighbouring Boipatong, where residents also looted the shops
- South Africans questioned the logic of residents looting the very shops they accuse of poisoning their children
During his four years at Daily Sun, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, contributed coverage of criminal activities, investigations and court proceedings in South Africa.
SHARPEVILLE, GAUTENG — The death of a tuckshop owner in Sharpeville in Emfuleni sparked a frenzy of residents looting spaza shops in the area.
Spaza shop owner killed
eNCA reported that a tuckshop owner was shot dead, and his employee was wounded during the attack. His killing sparked a spree of residents in Sharpeville and Boipatong looting the shops and carrying the food away.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Residents reportedly blamed foreign nationals operating tuckshops in the township for killing the tuckshop owner. Residents were seen carrying food out of the stores they were looting—some even removed furniture from the store.
SA questions residents' looting
South Africans on Facebook criticised the residents for looting the same shops they believe sell poisoned food.
Nicolene Trom asked:
"Are they looting the same food that is killing them? Or are they looting because a shop owner was killed?"
Felix Mutakura said:
"They are closing the spaza shops for selling expired goods, but they are looting the same goods. Crazy."
Alma Zizo Paulking said:
"Looting the same goods that are alleged to be unsafe."
Anthony Goodwin said:
"Looting the same food that is toxic."
Ab Sami said:
"You guys just want to loot the shop. That's all."
Bronkhorstspruit pupils discharged from medical facilities, 25 admitted for suspected food poisoning
Eddie Wacho said:
"And they are killing people so that they will loot poisonous food. Some people and common sense are like light and darkness."
6th child dies from suspected food poisoning
In a related article, Briefly News reported that a seven-year-old child died after eating food believed to have been poisoned.
Katleho Olifant was one of the children who were hospitalised after eating food bought from foreign-owned spaza shops in Soweto.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. He joined Briefly News in 2023. Tebogo passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za