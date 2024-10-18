Chicken bones being sold for R10 as food at a local grocery store left many people in South Africa in shocked

The post sparked outrage and gained massive traction, gathering loads of likes, comments and shares on Facebook

Mzansi netizens reacted as they flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts

South Africans had mixed reactions to chicken bones being sold as food for R10 at a local grocery store. Image: Eastern Cape is beautiful/Facebook and Ivan Pantic/Getty Images

South Africans were not having it with one local store in Mzansi and many called them out on their product.

Chicken bones for R10 at local grocery store sparks outrage

The post shared by a Facebook user, Eastern Cape is beautiful and showcases the chicken bones being sold at the local grocery store in South Africa for R10, which sparked a huge buzz online among netizens who were shocked and not impressed by the product being sold.

While taking to its Facebook caption, the Eastern Cape is beautiful simply said the following:

"So sad that this is meant for human consumption. Tjoooo my Spar. This is Spar in New Brighton."

The post captured the attention of many people on Facebook and became a viral hit, gathering loads of likes, comments, and shares.

Take a look at the chicken bones.

SA is not impressed

Mzansi netizens had mixed feelings over the chicken bones from the local grocery store, and many took to the comments section to drag the shop while others simply shared their opinions, saying:

Bantu Kulture said:

"This is an insult! Who is supposed to eat this!"

Vuyelwa Vivi Mjali expressed:

"I think the post is trying to express the tough economic time, where food stores have to sell for human consumption what used to be deemed food for dogs."

Sivuyile Ntsika Kofi-Mhlauli wrote:

"This can't be for human consumption but for dogs. What could be the reason to buy this."

Laras Kristy FabioMandala added:

This is just normal shared:

"People can buy this to make broth."

Wendy Simane commented:

"In the Philippines, it is normal, and the sad part is that they don't buy it from the shops. They collect it from the garbage, wash it, and cook it to eat or to resell to those who can't afford restaurant meals. They call it Pagpag. I never knew it would hit home."

