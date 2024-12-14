Jay Z was recently accused of harming a 13-year-old alongside Diddy in the 2000s, which got a heated response from the rapper

The Empire State of Mind hitmaker promptly denied all allegations, and most recently, the alleged victim sat down for an interview

The woman who accused Jay Z of sexual assault left the internet up in arms after making several admissions about her case

Jay Z was quick to pour cold water on allegations that he abused a child. The rapper was named in a civil case against him and Diddy.

The alleged victim, who accused Jay Z of sexual assault when she was 13 years old, did an interview about her allegations.

Source: Getty Images

The unnamed accuser reportedly wants to escalate the lawsuit to become a criminal case. Jay-Z issued a second statement following the victim's first public interview.

Jay Z's accuser discusses allegations

In a video by NBC, the woman who accused Jay Z of sexual assault when she was 13 years old answered some questions. The alleged victim, now 38 years old, said that she still stands by her allegations against Jay-Z even though she may have made mistakes when recollecting the night of the 2000s VMAs. She said:

"Honestly, what is the clearest is what happened to me. Not all of the faces there are as clear. So I have made some mistakes. I may have made a mistake in identifying."

One of the inconsistencies is the alleged victim's claim that her father picked her up after the alleged assault, but he does not remember the occurrence. The celebrity she referenced having spoken to at the VMAs was Benji Madden, but NBC confirmed that Benji was not at the 2000s VMAs when the incident occurred. In the video, she gave a detailed account of the assault.

Jay Z responds after accuser's interview

Jay Z once again declared that the incident didn't happen after he vehemently denied the allegations in his first statement. In the second response, after his accuser's interview, he focused on the lawyer leading the case.

“True justice is coming. We fight FROM victory, not FOR victory. This was over before it began. This 1-800 lawyer doesn’t realise it yet, but, soon."

Fans rally behind Jay Z

Online users reacted to the latest from Jay Z's accuser. Supporters declared that the inconsistencies were in the rapper's favour. Others argued that the victim did not rescind her accusations.

@ungodlykristy commented:

"This is honestly terrible praying for her."

@navyfeds said:

"I still feel like he’s guilty"

@kenabeth_01 added:

"I wasn’t thinking he was guilty before but now!!! Ohhh there’s definitely something going on."

Fans celebrated the update about the victim's claims:

@Marcelpi3 cheered:

"Win for jay-z 💯."

@MaryLilli declared:

"Yall owe him an apology!"

@GradCraftsman wrote:

"If the allegations are fraudulent, she should serve jail term. It's time to put an end to this madness."

Peeps react as Jay-Z's alleged son speaks out

Briefly News previously reported that it looks like Jay-Z may have way more than 99 Problems after his alleged son came out from the shadows to address their paternity drama.

For over a decade, a man has been trying to prove that he is Jay-Z's illegitimate son from a fling from the 90s.

31-year-old Rymir Satterthwaite broke his silence amid his alleged father's scandal, where he and Diddy are accused of assaulting a then 13-year-old girl in 2000.

