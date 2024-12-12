Nelson Zwane, the man accused of murdering the mother of his child, appeared in the Dannhauser Magistrate's Court

During his second appearance, Zwane asked the court that he be allowed to continue seeing a psychologist

Family of the victim, Nongcebo Dludla, were outraged by Zwane's request, asking where the justice was

Family and friends of Nongcebo Dludla questioned how the justice system worked after her murder accused requested a psychologist during his latest court appearance. Image: Byron Pillay

Source: Original

DANNHAUSER - There is no justice here.

That was the cry of anguish from Nongcebo Dludla's aunt following the latest court appearance of her niece's murder accused.

The 27-year-old Nongcebo was brutally stabbed 36 times by her partner and the father of her child in front of their seven-year-old son.

Murder accused appears in court

Nelson Zwane, the man accused of murdering Nongcebo, made his second appearance in the Dannhauser Magistrate’s court on Thursday, 12 December.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

While his appearance was brief and remanded for 6 February for a regional court date decision, Zwane did make one request.

Through his lawyer, he asked that he could still see a psychologist while in prison.

Zwane stated that he was seeing a psychologist while kept at a correctional facility in Newcastle but no longer had access to one since being moved to Waterval.

Outrage in court over Zwane's request

His appeal for a psychologist drew outrage from the gallery, most notably from Nongcebo's aunt.

Speaking to Briefly News after the appearance, she questioned why he was granted a psychologist, but his son had to live with the trauma of witnessing his father and his mother. She also questioned why the justice system favoured the criminals.

How GBV impacts innocent children

Dr Shaheda Omar, Clinical Director at the Teddy Bear Foundation, spoke about the devastating effects that gender-based violence had on children.

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, she said that children were the invisible victims of such crimes and would eventually act out later in life with devastating consequences.

“The child of today is the adult of tomorrow,” she said, noting that many children followed a similar pattern of abuse because of how they grew up.

Community march for justice

In a related article, Briefly News reported that community members held a march to demand justice for Dludla.

Community members used the 16 Days of Activism to demand justice and raise awareness for her murder.

Farzana Dookie, a community activist in the area, described how the brutal murder affected the town.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News