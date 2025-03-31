Patriotic Alliance president and Minister of Sports Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie said he does not believe Joslin Smith was sold for muthi

He also addressed claims that he was involved in the little girl's disappearance, and he insisted that he was not

He added that state witness Lourentia Lombaard's boyfriend Ayanda Letoni was the mastermind, the Saldanha Bay mayor was involved, and Joslin is still alive

Gayton McKenzie discussed the Joslin Smith case. Images: Jeffrey Abrahams/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Jaco Marais/Die Burger/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The president of the Patiotic Alliance and Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, said Joslin Smith is still alive after she went missing in February 2024 in Saldanha Bay. He also said he does not believe that Joslin was sold for muthi and that the Saldanha Bay mayor was involved in her disappearance.

What did McKenzie say?

McKenzie posted a video on his Gayton McKenzie Facebook page and shared his views about the Joslin Smith case. The trial into her disappearance began in March, a year after she disappeared. Her mother, Kelly, her partner Jacquin Appollis and their associate, Steveno van Rhyn, have been charged with kidnapping and human trafficking.

McKenzie went live on Facebook, where he refuted state witness Lourentia Lombaard's testimony that Kelly sold Joslin for muthi for R20,000. He said the councillor of Saldanha Bay spoke to him, and he went to Saldanha Bay to assist. Kelly reportedly told him that Nigerian nationals had taken Joslin. However, he did not believe the statements she made.

He said somebody relayed information to him that Joslin was seen walking with an unidentified person to a dam in the area. He said he gave the South African Police Service the information, but they did not act. He also said Kelly sold Joslin to Ayanda Letoni, Lourentia Lombaard's boyfriend. He also said she was still alive. He also said the Saldanha Bay mayor was in league with Letoni, who was allegedly a well-known drug dealer.

McKenzie also called on the judge, Nathan Erasmus, to subpoena him because he was willing to testify in court. He also said Letoni opened a kidnapping case against him and his team, and he is waiting to be charged.

"This is bigger than Joslin. Joslin is the window into what's happening when it comes to the children that are missing in South Africa," he said.

Gayton McKenzie said he was involved in searching for Joslin Smith. Image: Ziyaad Douglas/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Gayton McKenzie's involvement in the case

Gayton McKenzie denies interfering in Joslin Smith case

In another article, Briefly News reported that McKenzie denied that he interfered in the Joslin Smith case. He defended his role in the case.

His assertions came after the investigating officer accused McKenzie and social media users of hampering the case with their posts. He said he was active in searching for her.

