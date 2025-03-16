The Patriotic Alliance president and the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie's comments on the Joslin resurfaced Joslin disappeared in February 2024, and her mother, Kelly, was among those who were arrested for her disappearance McKenzie appeared on a podcast and weighed in on Kelly, believing that she was guilty as sin

With nine years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs writer for Briefly News, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

Gayton McKenzie is convinced Kelly is not innocent. Images: Jeffrey Abrahams/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture and the Patriotic Alliance president Gayton McKenzie is convinced that Kelly Smith, who is on trial for her daughter Joslin Smith's disappearance, is guilty. An old video of McKenzie sharing his views on Kelly's innocence resurfaced.

What did Gayton McKenzie say about Kelly?

In a TikTok video @justice_forthe_voiceless posted on the short video platform, McKenzie speaks in an interview on the Wide Awake Podcast. McKenzie, who was not yet a minister at the time, said that he was disturbed by Kelly's conduct when he spent time with her after Joslin's disappearance. Kelly seemed jolly and was laughing, and McKenzie said she was talking as if Joslin was already dead.

McKenzie also alleged that Kelly asked McKenzie's team to stop searching for her and accept her fate. He also revealed a chilling detail which confirmed his suspicions that Kelly was not innocent. He said that when he was getting ready to interview Jacquin Appollis, one of the suspects, his bodyguard told him that Kelly coached him and asked him to produce a tear for the camera.

Gayton McKenzie doubts Kelly Smith's innocence. Image: Jeffrey Abrahams/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Gayton also previously said on Facebook that Kelly is a liar who cares more for her boyfriend than her missing child.

Watch the TikTok video here:

What you need to know about Joslin Smith's case

South Africans believe McKenzie

Netizens shared how they believed McKenzie was telling the truth.

Leigh said:

"If it was not for you, Mr Gayton, everyone would have forgotten about Joslin."

Skye said:

"If it wasn't for Mr Gayton McKenzie, Joslin would have been another case gone cold.

Mehlomakhuluhazel said:

"Gayton blew this case open. It would have gone cold like the rest."

Cheryl said:

"I still remember the Spur interview and all she said. Also the dancing that Sunday."

Crystal Govender said:

"I hope the state calls Mr McKenzie to testify in this case."

Kelly Smith breaks down in court

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Kelly broke down in tears during the court proceedings. Her former boss took the stand and testified about Kelly's parenting.

She said that Kelly was a good mother who had a great relationship with her children. Hearing this, she cried, and the session had to be adjourned.

Source: Briefly News