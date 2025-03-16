Old TikTok Video of Gayton McKenzie Saying Kelly Smith Is Guilty Resurfaces
- The Patriotic Alliance president and the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie's comments on the Joslin resurfaced
- Joslin disappeared in February 2024, and her mother, Kelly, was among those who were arrested for her disappearance
- McKenzie appeared on a podcast and weighed in on Kelly, believing that she was guilty as sin
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
With nine years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs writer for Briefly News, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.
JOHANNESBURG — The Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture and the Patriotic Alliance president Gayton McKenzie is convinced that Kelly Smith, who is on trial for her daughter Joslin Smith's disappearance, is guilty. An old video of McKenzie sharing his views on Kelly's innocence resurfaced.
What did Gayton McKenzie say about Kelly?
In a TikTok video @justice_forthe_voiceless posted on the short video platform, McKenzie speaks in an interview on the Wide Awake Podcast. McKenzie, who was not yet a minister at the time, said that he was disturbed by Kelly's conduct when he spent time with her after Joslin's disappearance. Kelly seemed jolly and was laughing, and McKenzie said she was talking as if Joslin was already dead.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
McKenzie also alleged that Kelly asked McKenzie's team to stop searching for her and accept her fate. He also revealed a chilling detail which confirmed his suspicions that Kelly was not innocent. He said that when he was getting ready to interview Jacquin Appollis, one of the suspects, his bodyguard told him that Kelly coached him and asked him to produce a tear for the camera.
Gayton also previously said on Facebook that Kelly is a liar who cares more for her boyfriend than her missing child.
Watch the TikTok video here:
What you need to know about Joslin Smith's case
- Joslin Smith disappeared in February 2024, and the authorities ramped up efforts to search for her
- McKenzie offered a reward of R1 million to anyone who had information that could lead to her whereabouts
- The Patriotic Alliance hosted a prayer session in Saldanha Bay, which the community joined
- When Joslin's trial began, Kelly admitted that she used drugs on the day that her daughter disappeared
- Kelly's alibi was cast into doubt when the daughter of her former employer alleged that Kelly was not at her house when Joslin disappeared
- One of the suspects, Stevano van Rhyn, said McKenzie dragged him to the police station against his will
South Africans believe McKenzie
Netizens shared how they believed McKenzie was telling the truth.
Leigh said:
"If it was not for you, Mr Gayton, everyone would have forgotten about Joslin."
Skye said:
"If it wasn't for Mr Gayton McKenzie, Joslin would have been another case gone cold.
Mehlomakhuluhazel said:
"Gayton blew this case open. It would have gone cold like the rest."
Cheryl said:
"I still remember the Spur interview and all she said. Also the dancing that Sunday."
Crystal Govender said:
"I hope the state calls Mr McKenzie to testify in this case."
Kelly Smith breaks down in court
In a related article, Briefly News reported that Kelly broke down in tears during the court proceedings. Her former boss took the stand and testified about Kelly's parenting.
She said that Kelly was a good mother who had a great relationship with her children. Hearing this, she cried, and the session had to be adjourned.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. He joined Briefly News in 2023. Tebogo passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za