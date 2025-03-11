The drama in Joslin Smith's disappearance trial intensified on the seventh day of the trial

Kelly Smith, her lover Jacquin Appollis and their friend Stevano van Rhyn are on trial and are charged with kidnapping and human trafficking

A witness claimed that Kelly was not at her house despite claiming that she was there, and CCTV footage reportedly refuted her alibi

SALDANHA BAY, WESTERN CAPE — The testimony a witness provided at the seventh day of Joslin Smith's disappearance trial on 11 March 2025 cast doubt on Kelly Smith's alibi. A woman said that Kelly was not where she claimed she was.

What did the witness say about Kelly's alibi?

Joslin's trial entered the second week after it began on 3 March. Kelly, her boyfriend Jacquin "Boeta" Appollis and their mate Stevano van Rhyn are facing human trafficking and kidnapping charges. They all pleaded not guilty to being involved in her disappearance. The trial is being held at the white City Multipurpose Centre in Saldanha Bay.

Kelly Zeegers, the daughter of Carlien Zeegers, testified. Carlien testified on 10 March and said that Kelly was a good mother to Joslin and her other child. However, Kelly Zeegers seemingly blew Kelly Smith's testimony outside of the water.

Was Kelly at the Zeegers' house?

The court heard that Smith told the police that on the day Joslin disappeared, she was working at the Zeeger home, where she occasionally does domestic work. Zeegers said that the South African Polive Service asked her to review the CCTV footage of the day. Zeeger found footage showing that Smith was at her home.

Zeeger said she checked four hours' worth of footage and checked footage from the previous day, but she did not appear. She said Smith called her the day Joslin disappeared and asked if she was at a spaza shop near the Zeeger house. Zeegers then later called for updates.

What you need to know about Joslin Smith

SA hopeful for the truth

South Africans commenting on IOL's Facebook page believe that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

Tina Van Winkel said:

"Sothe cookie crumbles. Please let there be justice for Joslin."

Nolan RE said:

"I can't believe that some people still have a soft spot for Kelly. She's putting us all through hell instead of just telling the truth and nothing but the truth."

Juleen Geland-Muller said:

"The truth is gonna come out."

Sharon Brown said:

"The puzzle is slowly coming together."

Mphoza Mhlola said:

"Oh Lord, give this woman the strength to tell the truth."

