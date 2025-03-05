Joslin Smith's mother, Raquel, admitted to using drugs on the day her daughter disappeared on 19 February 2024

Raquel, better known as Kelly, said she only realised in the evening that Joslin was missing, contradicting her previous statement

South Africans are disgusted by Kelly's behaviour and admission, describing her as a monster who didn't deserve to be a mother

Kelly Smith confessed to doing drugs on the day that Joslin disappeared. Image: Brenton Geach

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent ten years working for a local newspaper before transitioning to online journalism

WESTERN CAPE - The third day of the trial into the disappearance of Joslin Smith served up facts that have left South Africans stunned.

During the third day of proceedings in Saldanha Bay, it was revealed that Joslin's mother, Raquel, was doing drugs on the day her daughter disappeared.

Racquel, also known as Kelly, her boyfriend Jacquen Appollis, and his friend Steveno van Rhyn are currently facing charges of kidnapping and human trafficking.

Kelly admits to doing drugs on day Joslin disappeared

On the third day of the trial, on Wednesday, 5 March 2025, Kelly's plea explanation was read into the record by her lawyer, Rinesh Sivnarain.

In her plea explanation, Kelly explained that on 19 February 2024, she told her children that they would not be going to school as their uniforms were dirty. She then dropped her youngest off at crèche and went to her job as a domestic worker.

At lunch time she borrowed R50 from her employer and bought drugs. After smoking it with Appollis, she returned to work at 1 pm but claimed that her children were both at home at that stage.

“Just before 5pm, I borrowed another R200 and proceeded to my home. When I got home, Appollis and Steveno were present," her statement read.

She claimed that Appollis told her Joslin was playing around so they bought more drugs which they then smoked.

Kelly's plea contradicts an earlier statement

She further explained that it was only when her other son came home and he didn't know where his sister was, that she noticed Joslin was missing.

“I then began to panic and informed my neighbour Namhla that I could not find my child. She said to me that she would assist in looking for her. The two of us then proceeded to Diazville in search of Joslin," she claimed in the statement.

The plea explanation directly contradicts a statement she made to police on the day Joslin disappeared when she said that she returned home from work at 1.50 pm and noticed that Joslin was missing.

South Africans disgusted by Kelly's admission

Kelly's admission angered social media users as they expressed disgust with her behaviour.

Kandy Irving said:

"Absolutely heartless and no remorse shown whatsoever. I hope she rots from the inside out."

Lorna Stewart stated:

"She's an emotionless monster. That poor little girl."

Kgotso Cuba added.

"Evil mom indeed. They should put her in the lion's cage just to scare her she will sing."

Linda Scott asked:

"What kind of mother does this?"

Joseph Williams exclaimed

"Monster. Just look at her eyes."

Kerekang Moatlhodi said

"This one deserves a life sentence. It’s true."

Mariska Van Der Westhuizen

"She really makes me so angry feel like I can put my hands on her throat. You are an evil mother. You also don't deserve that little child."

Winston Van Der Poel said:

"What an awful monster."

Source: Briefly News