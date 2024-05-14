Kelly Smith, Joslin's mother, appeared before the Vredenburg Magistrate Court on 13 May after she was arrested for her daughter's disappearance

Kelly looked visibly pregnant as she spotted a baby bump and a smile before the case was postponed

She flatly denied selling her daughter and seemingly passed the buck to her boyfriend and co-accused, who also denied knowing anything

With nine years' experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs writer for Briefly News, provided insights into the criminal justice system and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

Kelly Smith is pregnant. Images: Theo Jeptha/Die Burger/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Ian Cameron/Facebook

Source: UGC

VREDENBURG, WESTERN CAPE – Kelly Smith, who appeared before the Vredenburg Magistrate Court on 13 May for her daughter's disappearance, seemed to be pregnant while standing in the docks.

Kelly Smith is pregnant, denied allegations

IOL reported that Kelly denied allegations that she sold her baby. When asked if she sold her baby, she denied selling it, nodded in her boyfriend's direction, co-accused Jacquin Appollis's direction, and said the journalist must ask him where Joslin was.

Appollis denied knowing anything about her disappearance. She also showed a baby bump and appeared smiling like an expectant mother. @save_the_children_sa posted a video on TikTok showing her pregnant bump.

Watch the video here:

What you need to know about Joslin Smith's disappearance

Joslin Smith disappeared over three months ago, and various rewards have been offered for information about her disappearance

Kelly initially denied that she was involved in her child's disappearance, and the community tried to attack her and Appollis

She, Appollis, their friend Steveno Van Rhyn and Lourentia Lombaard were arrested and have been in custody since

South Africans stunned that Kelly is pregnant

Netizens on Facebook were shocked that she was pregnant and equally stunned that she seemed happy.

Alys Reddy said:

"She can't take care of one child but can get pregnant again."

Annie Robinson said:

"She shows no remorse and thinks she can get away with it. But one day is one day."

Natalie Rutherford Glinister said:

"Oh, no. Not another child! She doesn't deserve to be a mother."

Serena Boyle asked:

"How does she look so well and have her hair done after what she has done as is smiling and still not talking?"

Nonkululeko Ntshangase was disgusted.

"She's sick."

Kelly Smith enjoyed her Mother's Day

In a recent article, Briefly News reported that Kelly Smith enjoyed her Mother's Day despite being locked up.

While standing in the dock awaiting to appear before the judge, she said it was lovely when asked how her mother's day was.

Source: Briefly News