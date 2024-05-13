Joslin Smith's mother, Kelly, and her co-accused appeared before the Vredenburg Magistrate Court

Although her case has been postponed and she is still in custody, she said she enjoyed her Mother's Day

South Africans were angry and slammed her words, with some demanding she be taken for psychiatric evaluation

Kelly Smith seemingly enjoyed her Mother's Day. Images: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Images

VREDENBURG, WESTERN CAPE – Joslin Smith's mother, Kelly, made another appearance in court in connection with her daughter's disappearance over three months ago. Despite being behind bars since her arrest, she was in good spirits.

Kelly Smith's case postponed

According to Times LIVE, Smith, her boyfriend Jacquin Appollis, Steveno Van Ryhn, and Lourentia Lombaard have been arrested in connection with Joslin's disappearance. Her case was postponed until July 15 after the state revealed that it is analysing cellphone records and a forensic report in their investigations.

Responding to questions from journalists, Smith said that she enjoyed her Mother's Day. She also said she loved Joslin Smith before leaving the dock.

What you need to know about Joslin Smith's disappearance

Joslin has been missing for over three months, and despite police investigations and public outcry, she has not been found

Her mother, Kelly, her boyfriend and their friend Steveno Van Rhyn have been charged with kidnapping and trafficking in persons

Lourentia Lombaard was the fourth suspect to be arrested in connection with Joslin's disappearance

South Africans furious at Kelly

Netizens on Facebook were angered by her words.

Given Mpho Wanne Rams said:

"Some people don't deserve to be around people. Just put her in a psychiatric ward."

Comfort Scara Mashabela said:

"This one must be taken for mental evaluation. She doesn't look normal."

Molly Anthoo said:

"If she loved her daughter as she claims, she would have protected her like any normal mother would."

Riette Smit Sutton II said:

"She had a nice Mother's Day? When her child is missing? Sick."

Lash Mosebo Nkwana said:

"You have a funny way of showing it."

DA calls for Cold Case Unit to investigate Joslin's disappearance

Similarly, Briefly News reported that the Democratic Alliance called for the Cold Case Unit to probe Joslin's disappearance.

The party's Ian Cameron tweeted that if there is any chance Joslin could be found, the Cold Case Unit must take the case over.

