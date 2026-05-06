A South African comedian had social media laughing after sharing her unfiltered review of the 2026 Met Gala outfits, turning high fashion into pure comedy

From comparing outfits to unexpected objects to carefully avoiding celebrity drama, her commentary quickly went viral

Her playful yet bold opinions showed how global events like the Met Gala can be reinterpreted through a uniquely local lens

The 2026 Met Gala may have been all about high fashion and artistic expression, but one South African comedian saw things very differently, and social media couldn’t get enough of it.

Heidi Klum attended the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. Image: Mike Coppola

Source: Getty Images

A video posted by @Sami Hall Says on 5 May 2026 showed the South African comedian humorously reviewing 2026 Met Gala looks. She shared her take on some of the biggest looks. She also joked that while she would have loved to attend the prestigious event, she had other commitments, setting the tone for a lighthearted and unfiltered review.

The comedian did not hold back as she rated some of the most talked-about outfits of the night. She praised Beyoncé’s look but hilariously compared it to a diamond dinosaur, leaving viewers amused by the unexpected description. When it came to Blake Lively, she joked that she would not say too much to avoid getting sued, referencing the actress’s ongoing legal situation, which added another layer of humour to her commentary.

Other celebrities were not spared either. She described Heidi Klum’s statue-inspired outfit as something she personally wouldn’t wear, saying comfort comes first for her. Kim Kardashian’s look also failed to impress her, while Kylie Jenner received a more positive reaction, with the comedian complimenting her appearance and physique.

What was the Met Gala 2026 theme?

The 2026 Met Gala, themed ‘Costume Art’ with the dress code ‘Fashion is Art,’ aimed to explore the connection between fashion and artistic expression. However, this viral review showed how audiences engage with these moments in their own way, often finding humour in what is meant to be taken seriously.

Sami Hall's video quickly gained traction online, with many South Africans relating to her candid and comedic approach. It highlighted how global pop culture moments can take on a completely different tone when viewed through a local perspective, turning high-end fashion into something far more relatable and entertaining.

The picture on the left showed Samil rating Kylie Jenner's Met Gala outfit. Image: SamiHallSays

Source: Facebook

Watch the Facebook reel below:

Netizens rated the Met Gala outfits

Cindy Gayle Wittstock joked:

“That ‘child-bearing hips’ dress… just leave it where it gets stuck and carry on with your day. 😂”

Colleen Foster shared:

“If the zip won’t go up, I just leave it around my waist; it won’t spoil my day. 😂”

Chante Pheiffer said:

“Met Gala 2026, where fashion goes to die. 😂”

Daryl Lawrence added:

“You know when you’re too tired to finish dressing and just say ‘fok it’—that was them.”

Cornelia Li Bondesio commented:

“I loved the peacock; very on theme and ethereal.”

Piper McDermott joked:

“The blow-foam dress 😂 that’s what you mean.”

Gerard Hellings asked:

“How would you dress? Is the Met Gala like the J&B Met? Our own Thandeka knows how to dress.”

3 Other Briefly News stories about the Met Gala

Source: Briefly News