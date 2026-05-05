Beyoncé Knowles-Carter attended the Met Gala 2026 in New York City on Monday, 4 May 2026

The Pop-star wore a jaw-dropping skeleton-shaped dress at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, nailing the theme for the night

After close-ups of her face went viral, some trolls came for her and called her old, while others called her out for editing her photos to appear younger

Fans defended Beyoncé after trolls labelled her "old". Image: Mike Coppola

Source: Getty Images

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter was the lady of the night after she tore the 2026 Met Gala red carpet.

Looking like royalty with her daughter Blue Ivy Carter and Jay-Z beside her, mother wore a bejewelled Olivier Rousteing with the skeleton shape and feathers.

Instead of taking in the beauty, some fans mocked the singer for appearing old in the new close-up photos.

Bey mocked for looking old

The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, on 4 May 2026, came to a standstill when the All Up In Your Mind hitmaker made an epic entrance.

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This was an iconic night not only because Bey was co-chair, but because she had last attended The Met Gala 10 years ago, in 2016.

Beyoncé attended the Met Gala. Image: Dimitrios Kambouris

Source: Getty Images

While the internet cheered for the Grammy-winner, some trolls came for her face. @ItsDrMaraj posted the photo with the caption:

"She looks so old omg."

But the Hive was ready to defend the star:

@Selina20576536 questioned:

"It's normal to age, she's human. You want her to stay young forever?"

@snowpumba defended her:

"It's funny because everyone is saying she looks old. Will get old themselves lol. Only then will you realise. She looks great."

@itsjust_clutch stated:

"It’s called ageing and being comfortable in her own skin, to not need or want plastic surgery."

@1mmaterial_Girl stated:

"Women can never win. If they show signs of ageing, men will tear them apart for it. If they show signs of having work done to combat ageing, men will still tear them apart for it. It’s nice to see that misogyny is alive and well."

@LCarringto41003 reacted:

"Right well, she's almost 50... idk how you expect her to look, but she's not supposed to look 20."

@OshynSkyy slammed:

"Well, duh, she's not young beyoncé anymore, she’s getting older, isn’t she? 44, but she looks amazing."

@AntiWoMenAbuse criticised:

"That's what happens to human beings when they live through each year, but you can go verify this fact by checking on your mom and auntie."

Tyla attend 3rd Met Gala

In a previous report from Briefly News, two-time Grammy award-winning singer Tyla attended the Met Gala in New York City.

The singer stunned in an aquatic revealing dress by Valentino, dripping in accessories, had the internet abuzz. Tyla was styled by Alessandro Michel, and she wore a shiny peacock Valentino gown.

This is the star's third time attending the Met Gala, and she had netizens debating whether she nailed this year's theme or nah.

Source: Briefly News