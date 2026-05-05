Two-time Grammy award-winning singer Tyla attended the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, 4 May 2026

She stunned in an aquatic revealing dress by Valentino, dripping in accessories, and had the internet abuzz

This is the star's third time attending the Met Gala, and she had netizens debating whether she nailed this year's theme or nah

Taking place on the first Monday of May every year, Tyla mingled with the stars at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on 4 May 2026. Her aquatic mermaid-like dress had the internet talking, don't they always!

Tyla attended the Met Gala 2026 in a Valentino dress. Image: Amy Sussman/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Singer Tyla walks Met Gala in a peacock dress

Styled by Alessandro Michel, Tyla looked like a shiny peacock as she wore a Valentino gown, which had a blueish teal coloured skirt, and blinged out feathers, which added detail to her entire look.

Reacting to the dress as posted by @PopBase, netizens gave it a thumbs up, with a few disagreeing that the look stuck to the theme.

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Tyla's past Met Gala looks

Tyla made her Met Gala debut in 2024, wearing a sand dress that paid homage to the sands of time. She executed the Garden of Time theme and had jaws drop to the floor.

The Water hitmaker waltzed down the red carpet wearing a figure-hugging Balmain gown that was hourglass-shaped. The dress instantly landed her on the best-dressed list, making her an anticipated look at the 2025 event.

At the following year's event, Tyla was styled by Law Roach, as she wore a white floor-sweeping Jacquemus gown, attempting to lock in on the theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.

Fans debate Tyla's dress

Below are some of the reactions from online users:

@galanthehater asked:

"No, seriously, why is the bottom such a mess, like the top is a gag, but the bottom is leaving us wanting more."

@Maluda111 said:

"Fresh global pop energy smooth, stylish and effortlessly camera-ready."

@VenturesFitness stated:

"The look was both ethereal and architectural, perfectly embodying the Fashion is Art theme."

@superbosschic gushed:

"Oh, Tyla! She looks stunning, shine shine baby. From humble beginnings, representing on a worldwide stage and doing it so gracefully. Tyla, I’m inspired my Queen. You looked like a fairy."

@NetKlips said:

"Tyla just SHUT DOWN the 2026 Met Gala. She went full peacock fantasy in this breathtaking gown, with silver embellishments sparkling under the lights. Fans are already crowning her Best Dressed of the night."

Tyla wore a Valentino dress at the Met Gala. Image: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Tyla wears backless dress at recent awards

In a previous report from Briefly News, Tyla once again broke the internet with her daring look, slaying the Billboard Women in Music Awards red carpet.

The Push 2 Start hitmaker turned heads in a backless risqué feather dress, showing off plenty of skin and flaunting her famous petite physique. The look was similar to Tyla's signature distressed aesthetic, and fans could not get over her ability to slay many unconventional looks with ease.

Source: Briefly News