Social media was left split after a video of Rihanna apologising to Tyla over the Met Gala drama surfaced, only for it to turn out to be completely fake

The singers' fans are embroiled in a feud over an apparent snub, and the latest "apology" has caused an even wider divide as the Tygers and the Navy continue to clash

Meanwhile, the ladies have yet to address the scandal directly, leaving fans to speculate on every cryptic social media post they come across

A video of Rihanna apologising to Tyla surfaced online. Images: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images, Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Valentino

Source: Getty Images

The viral feud between Rihanna and Tyla's fans has taken a twisted turn after a fake, AI-generated video surfaced, appearing to show the Diamonds hitmaker apologising to the South African star.

What was initially seen as a peace offering between the two musical powerhouses was quickly debunked as a hoax by eagle-eyed fans, reigniting tensions between the Navy and the Tygers.

Posted on 9 May 2026 by X (formerly Twitter) user Esty_1980, the viral video showed Riri speaking to a reporter and apologising to Tyla for allegedly ignoring her at the Met Gala, saying there was "a lot going on" in her life.

She explained that she had been exhausted from preparing for the extravagant event, with the weight of her 36-pound (13 kg) "giant steel scrubber" dress taking a huge toll on her; she did not even notice Tyla.

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"By the end of the night, I was genuinely drained. I was starting to get blurry vision and ringing in my ears. If I didn't notice Tyla in that moment, I really am sorry about that."

Rihanna's AI-generated video apologising to Tyla and addressing the Met Gala drama went viral. Images: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images, John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Source: Getty Images

While Rihanna's speech was convincing, the "interview" at the beginning appeared to have been manipulated from the singer's launch for Savage x Fenty in 2024. Fans also emphasised that the compilation of videos seemed like a desperate attempt to drive a narrative that the mother of three was remorseful.

Furthermore, many in the Navy were quick to highlight that the "apology" seemed out of character for the star, whom they claim would never go out of their way to explain herself.

As fans continue to battle it out online, and with no word from Rihanna or Tyla themselves, the gloves are off as fans pull up receipts to defend their faves, with the tension remaining at an all-time high.

Watch Rihanna's "apology" video below.

Social media reacts to Rihanna's fake apology

The Tygers and the Navy came together in solidarity and appreciated Rihanna for being the bigger person. Read some of their comments below.

Fiftybabanla said:

"I truly love and respect Rihanna."

Trucemoreyxy wrote:

"Her take on the whole situation is understandable. I think Tyla should just calm down. Although it felt awkward for her. She needs to watch this and find peace."

Blaq_Ston praised Rihanna:

"It really takes a bigger person; you are the girl, Riri."

Fans weighed in on Rihanna's "apology" to Tyla. Images: Aeon/GC Images, Kevin Mazur/MG26/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, others were quick to react and called out the video as fake news.

Nomonde_chom laughed:

"With AI advancing each and every day, you people are gonna get SO scammed, it scares me."

TheGoldenHun said:

"You wish. Y'all don’t know she is called BadgirlRiri for a reason."

30plusdjjj added:

"My RiRi will never explain. I know the savage I stan."

Fans compare Tyla and Rihanna's careers

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Rihanna and Tyla's supporters clashing over their careers and top hits.

Following the drama at the Met Gala, the Navy made a bold comparison of Rihanna's hits to newcomer Tyla's in an attempt to humble and humiliate the Water hitmaker, only for several online users to point out the unfairness of the comparison.

Source: Briefly News