Rihanna might have low-key responded to the drama surrounding her and South African singer Tyla

Fans accused her of deliberately ignoring Tyla, but her subtle response left many fans shocked and disappointed

Tyla had told her side of the story about the awkward moment, stating that she still has love for Rihanna despite what many might think

Rihanna clapped back at the whole Tyla drama following the Met Gala.

Source: UGC

Well, there you have it, Rihanna has made her stance loud and clear. After she was side-eyed for ignoring Tyla at the Met Gala red carpet, Riri has finally responded with a very subtle, but loud clapback.

Rihanna reacts to Tyla drama

The What's My Name singer posted a Met Gala recap, showing the preparations that went into her and ASAP Rocky's looks. It seemed cute at first, but she added a song by Nigerian singer Ayra Starr titled Who’s Dat Girl and things spiralled.

Many fans took this as a jab at Tyla and her fans for even insinuating that she was shading her.

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Meanwhile, Tyla professed her love for Rihanna in a post responding to the noise. She explained that she felt awkward coming up to her at the Met Gala, because she had brushed her off the last time.

“Basically, everyone knows I love Rih. So, I met her last year, and she was cool. I met her, but I think she was occupied because I went up to her and I was like, ‘Oh, hey,’ and she was like, ‘Oh, hey, my baby dad is calling me.’ And then she left, and I was like oh maybe she was busy. So, I don't know. I felt awkward. What the heck? I felt awkward. I don't know how to say hi. If I feel like I'm as busy, it's like umh,” she said.

She ended off by saying that when they do eventually speak in future, she hopes it will be in a calm environment, and they can actually vibe.

Watch Rihanna's X post:

Fans are disappointed in Rihanna

Many people find it hard to comprehend how Rihanna could hate someone who idolises her.

@LethaboMaluke24 asked:

"South African child, your dreams are valid. Who would’ve thought that in 2026, badgalriri would be beefing with a coloured girl from the East Rand?"

@fanthombird said:

"There’s an argument about who’s better between Ayra Starr and Tyla, their fans are always fighting. Rihanna using an Ayra Starr song at this time is the shade."

@NuJhayhne was shocked:

"No way she used “Who’s That Girl” by Ayra Starr in this video. Nah, Rihanna is messy."

@ctrl_sedgrick stated:

"Honestly, it could be worse. Imagine if Tyla went around singing her praises and calling Rih her idol, and then Rih turned around, and trojan horse’d her way into getting royalties off one of Tyla’s biggest hits."

@bambam_ojy was sad for Tyla:

"But seriously I feel so bad for her. I just know her heart was broken. Mind you, that lady doesn’t even need the money. It was done to control her and wave her hard work in her face."

@Oliviasullvb reckoned:

"You're so mad because Beyonce loves Tyla in a way that you were once desperate to be loved by her."

@PulseOfGood was disappointed:

"It’s so crazy to me how women are pitted against each other & compared. It’s so unnecessary and backward. And quite frankly, it’s stupid. The “fans” make it worse. Why can’t you just support all women?! You NEVER see it with men, what a silly silly thing."

SA responds to Tyla at Beyoncé’s afterparty

Tyla might have been ignored by Rihanna but she attended another Hollywood great invited her to the Met Gala afterparty, as per Briefly News.

The She Did It Again hitmaker shared a proudly South African reaction to Queen B's Met Gala afterparty, and her fans in Mzansi couldn't be more proud of her.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News