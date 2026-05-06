A video circulating on X (Twitter) shows Rihanna ignoring Tyla at the Met Gala, which has also ignited a fan frenzy

Tya has at times referenced Rihanna as one of her inspirations, so this setup left many of her fans confused

While many people are defending Rihanna, some netizens think she has a problem with the A-Pop princess

A video of Rihanna ignoring Tyla at the Met Gala has ignited a fan frenzy. Image: Kevin Mazur/Mike Coppola

Source: Getty Images

Drama yet again, as a viral video has split two fanbases against one another. In the clip, billionaire Rihanna has her back turned away from Grammy-winner Tyla, sparking speculations among their fans.

Did Rihanna ignore Tyla at the Met Gala?

Both singers attended the Met Gala, which took place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on 4 May 2026. Dressed in their designer gowns after the event, the ladies stood very close to each other, but there seemed to have been no interaction between them.

A short TikTok clip shared by @RealSihleIV on X with the caption, "What’s Rihanna’s beef with Tyla???" has split the internet into two.

In it, Tyla stood solo in her Valentino dress, while the Diamonds hitmaker had her back turned away from her.

Wearing her oyster-inspired dress by Maison Margiela Artisanal, Rihanna was approached by a fan who also included Tyla in the clip.

On numerous occasions, Tyla has always named Rihanna as one of her biggest musical inspirations, who has a major influence on her art. She previously told Trevor Noah on Interview Magazine that Rih's come-up story is inspirational for her.

“..I do remember loving the story of Rihanna because she came from outside of America. It made me feel like my dream was achievable because, as you said, it’s not something that happens every day for us. My whole family wanted to be stars, and it didn’t happen for them.”

Watch the X clip below:

Mzansi asks 'What's the tea?"

The Navy and the Tygers are at each other's throats, defending their faves. Below are some of the reactions:

@Koketso__ was angry:

"What’s Rihanna’s problem with Tyla? I didn’t know she could be such a loser. Rihanna is an elder in the game, not Tyla. She’s supposed to embrace new talent, especially someone who’s constantly compared to her. Drake does it all the time with new talent."

@odedanilo defended Rih:

"Tyla also doesn’t have a picture with Beyoncé , Adele , Jay Z , Nicki Minaj or even Drake. So your point doesn’t make sense. Also Rihanna doesn’t owe her anything. If she wants to meet Rihanna that’s her problem not Rihanna’s .

@zeekaythe1_only said:

"Rihanna is annoyed, and it has nothing to do with Tyla. They made them wait for hours to get to their vehicles. The woman has 3 under 4 babies to get home to."

@MirableGG said:

"Riri and Tyla were standing so close to eachother and if they really didn't meet or have a 1 min convo, then Tyla better forget about that girl cause no way.And you can't tell me Riri has never seen vids of Tyla appreciating her."

A video of Rihanna snubbing Tyla at the Met Gala had fans crazed. Image: Julian Hamilton/Getty Images/TheStewartofNY

Source: Getty Images

Tyla wears backless dress at recent awards

In a previous report from Briefly News, Tyla wore a daring look at the Billboard Women in Music Awards red carpet.

The Push 2 Start hitmaker turned heads in a backless risqué feather dress, showing off plenty of skin and flaunting her famous petite physique.

Source: Briefly News