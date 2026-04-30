Tyla once again broke the internet with her latest look, slaying an international red carpet as though her life depended on it

The Water hitmaker turned heads in a risqué feather dress, showing off plenty of skin and flaunting her famous petite physique

The look was reminiscent of Tyla's signature distressed aesthetic, and fans could not get over her ability to slay many unconventional looks with ease

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Tyla left little to the imagination with her dress for the Billboard Women in Music Awards. Images: Tyla

Source: Instagram

South African pop sensation Tyla has once again sent social media into a frenzy, commanding the spotlight at the Billboard Women in Music Awards.

There to present the Breakthrough Award to her friend and She Did it Again collaborator, Zara Larsson, the singer left very little to the imagination in a daring, risqué feather ensemble by Javier Collazo that perfectly accentuated her signature physique and effortless star power.

Seemingly channelling "cave woman chic," one year after recreating Halle Berry's The Flintstones look, Tyla's daring dress strategically covered all the need-to-know areas while leaving most of her body on full display.

The avant-garde ensemble, styled by Katie Qian, who was part of the team behind Tyla's iconic Balmain sand dress for the 2024 Met Gala, relied on clever draping to maintain its risqué aesthetic, emphasising the singer's confidence as she took on the red carpet.

The outfit tied into the Grammy Award-winner's signature distressed aesthetic, showing off her love for edgy and unconventional style.

As Tyla prepares for her anticipated album, she once again pushed the boundaries of red carpet fashion, proving that she isn't afraid to take massive style risks on the global stage.

See Tyla's pictures from the Billboard Women in Music Awards below.

Tyla's red carpet ensemble gets fans talking

Social media erupted in an instant as fans took to their timelines to rave over the singer's look and stunning figure. Read some of the comments below.

ganjayonce reacted:

"She is really in her 'freakum dress' era, always a backless dress! Love that."

amandah8815 was impressed:

"She actually looks good here. The hair, definitely!"

_rexster_ said:

"It was always made for her!"

Shvdabarb was stunned:

"Tyla just did it again. She looks beautiful!"

xxnaxi reacted:

"That face card, omg!"

Months after dazzling the 57th NAACP Image Awards in a modest yet mature look comprising a plain black figure-hugging dress by Jean Paul Gaultier and Christian Louboutin Rosalie Jewel heels, her outfit for the Billboard Awards took fans back to the signature look that first catapulted her to global stardom.

Tyla's look for the Billboard Women in Music Awards left fans gagging. Image: tyla

Source: Instagram

Londie London and Shamiso Mosaka roast Tyla

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Londie London and Shamiso Mosaka's reactions to Tyla's dress for the NAACP Image Awards.

The reality TV stars argued that the look was far too "basic" for a superstar like Tyla, claiming that she or her stylists could have put more effort into "glamming" her up for the event.

Their critique of Tyla's look was met with backlash from fans, who defended the singer while accusing Londie and Shamiso of "hating" on her.

Source: Briefly News