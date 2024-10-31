There is definitely nothing Tyla cannot do, as she recently impressed netizens with her Halloween 2024 look

The South African Grammy Award winner impersonated American star Halle Berry's old look for Halloween

Many netizens on social media were impressed with how she perfectly nailed the look

Tyla impersonated Halle Berry's old look. Image: TheStewartofNY

Source: Getty Images

The South African young star Tyla impressed many fans and followers on social media with her Halloween 2024 look.

Tyla nails Halle Berry's look for Halloween 2024

The South African Grammy Award winner Tyla became the talk of the town after she opened up about making mistakes while in the limelight and the challenges of living in the public eye.

The 22-year-old singer recently nailed one of the American actress Halle Berry's iconic look for Halloween 2024. The picture of the Water hitmaker's impersonation was posted on social media by the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula on his Twitter (X) page.

He captioned the picture:

"Tyla channels Halle Berry for 2024 Halloween."

See the post below:

Fans were impressed by Tyla's look

Many fans and followers on social media were impressed by Tyla's Halloween look as they flooded the comment section with compliments. Here's what they had to say:

@Melusi_Mokone commented:

"I am sure Halle is over the moon to have such a beautiful young lady’s outfit being inspired by her. She killed it."

@Melo_Malebo wrote:

"Tyla is killing this game."

@visse_ss responded:

"She's beautiful."

@phestahiver responded:

"Tyla is now celebrating Halloween? I wonder if she celebrated Heritage Day, too."

@kabelo_kgeresi replied:

"She keeps getting younger."

@vavavoom6 mentioned:

"Tyla, the most beautiful celeb from SA."

Source: Briefly News