Tyla opened up about the challenges of living in the public eye, sharing how hard it is to learn and make mistakes under constant scrutiny

On social media, she expressed that some people might never forgive her for her missteps, which she didn’t anticipate

Fans responded with love and support, praising her music and dismissing any perceived mistakes

Grammy Award-winning South African singer Tyla recently opened up about living her life in the public eye. The star spoke about how difficult it is to be constantly scrutinised by people.

Tyla has shared that it is difficult to make mistakes in the public eye. Image: JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Tyla talks about life as a celebrity

Being a celebrity means living your life under everyone's gaze. The 22-year-old got candid about how difficult it can be to live in the spotlight.

An X page with the handle @TylaClub shared that the Truth or Dare singer said she is learning in front of the world, and people will notice when she makes mistakes, and some might fail to forgive her. The post read:

"I’m learning in front of the world. When I make mistakes, it’s going to be a thing that everyone sees, and some people won’t ever forgive me. I didn’t expect it to be this hard."

Fans show love to Tyla

Social media users showed the singer some love. Many vowed to keep supporting her music as she navigates and grows in the industry.

@TylaSoldier said:

"She did nothing wrong; some people are prejudiced and act like bullies 💔"

@NostalgiaNavy commented:

"People are so mean, but she’s been doing great!"

@lovedale2323 wrote:

"The fact that she didn’t make a single mistake infuriates me sm!"

@LoriaThari added:

"And she made no mistakes, not a single one."

@JalenBHawkins commented:

"@Tyllaaaaaaa no matter what. You got my Support♥️✨"

Tyla gives Chris Brown his flowers

